Selena Gomez shares body positive message: Sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Selena Gomez shares body positive message: Sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me

By Press Association
Selena Gomez has been open about her physical and mental health struggles (Doug Peters/PA)
Selena Gomez has been open about her physical and mental health struggles (Doug Peters/PA)

Selena Gomez has shared a body positive message as she reflected on how her figure has changed over the years.

The 31-year-old pop star and actress posted a throwback photo of her younger self wearing a zebra print bikini to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Today, I realised I will never look like this again.”

The Fashion Awards 2017 – London
Selena Gomez (Matt Crossick/PA)

She followed it up with a more recent photo of herself getting out of the water while wearing a black and white swimsuit.

With the second image, she captioned it: “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am…

“Sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”

The star has been open about her physical and mental health struggles over the years including her battle with autoimmune disease lupus.

She has also previously discussed how she has dealt with anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

In 2020, she announced she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during an emotional online chat with fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus.

Texas-born Gomez recently explored her struggles in a “uniquely raw and intimate” Apple TV+ documentary, titled My Mind And Me, which charts her six-year rise to fame.

In recent years, the actress has starred in US comedy Only Murders In The Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd.

Gomez was recently nominated at the Golden Globes for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in the show, but lost out to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.