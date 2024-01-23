Oscar snubs and surprises: Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio miss out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oscar snubs and surprises: Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio miss out

By Press Association
Margot Robbie did not appear in the nominations for best actress (Ian West/PA)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and Saltburn are among the notable omissions from the Oscar nominations.

DiCaprio, who previously won an Oscar for the 2015 epic The Revenant, was excluded from the best actor category for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s western crime thriller Killers Of The Flower Moon.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Leonardo DiCaprio missed out on a nod for Killers Of The Flower Moon (Doug Peters/PA)

Instead, there was recognition for Rustin star Colman Domingo, for his performance as the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Robbie also missed out on a nod in the best actress category for her titular role in box office juggernaut Barbie, although she is nominated as a producer in the best picture line-up.

Annette Bening was the surprise inclusion in the category, scoring a nod for her role as record-breaking swimmer Diana Nyad.

Barbie filmmaker Gerwig was overlooked in the director category but was nominated for the adapted screenplay prize alongside her husband and fellow screenwriter Noah Baumbach.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the directing category (Ian West/PA)

First-time filmmaker Celine Song also missed out in the directing category but did land a nod in the original screenplay category for her film Past Lives, about childhood friends who reconnect as adults.

Black comedy Saltburn, which has racked up awards nods for stars Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, was entirely shut out from the nominations, with writer-director Emerald Fennell also failing to get a mention.

An early surge of support for newcomer Charles Melton in the best supporting actor category for drama May December, about the aftermath of a scandalous relationship, failed to result in an Oscar nomination.

Poor Things actor Willem Dafoe also failed to make the cut, with his co-star Mark Ruffalo the only performer from the steampunk fairytale represented in the category.

Instead, it was a good day for American Fiction’s Sterling K Brown, who landed a spot for his turn as the brother of a disgruntled author.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.