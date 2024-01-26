Jeremy Clarkson explains decision to quit The Grand Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Clarkson explains decision to quit The Grand Tour

By Press Association
Jeremy Clarkson explains decision to quit The Grand Tour (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson said filming The Grand Tour was “immensely physical” and they ran out of new ideas for the TV show.

The veteran TV star, 63, has appeared in five seasons of the Prime Video show, travelling the world with James May and Richard Hammond test driving different vehicles on adventurous road trips.

It was announced in December that the trio, who previously starred on the BBC’s Top Gear together for more than a decade, would be featuring in the final special marking the end of almost 10 years – which Clarkson said felt right.

“I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else,” he told The Times.

“We’ve done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air.

“(The show) is immensely physical and when you’re unfit and fat and old, which I am … Camping in Mauritania was a stretch.”

Clarkson also said he does not think the move to electric cars across the globe makes “very interesting television”.

“An electric car is no different from a chest freezer or a microwave oven. There’s no glamour or excitement. This week on Top Chest Freezer! I think it suits the written media more,” he said.

The final TV special will see the trio exploring Zimbabwe.

Speaking about his co-stars, Clarkson said: “We’ve spent more time in each other’s company than our families’ over the last 25 years so I don’t think it would have lasted as long as it did if we’d hated each other as much as James (May) likes to think.”

The end of The Grand Tour followed the news that the BBC had decided to rest hit motoring show Top Gear for the “foreseeable future” after host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff was seriously injured in crash during filming in 2022.