Body Coach Joe Wicks announces wife Rosie is pregnant with fourth child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Body Coach Joe Wicks announces wife Rosie is pregnant with fourth child

By Press Association
Joe Wicks has announced his wife is pregnant with their fourth child (Ian West/PA)
Joe Wicks has announced his wife is pregnant with their fourth child (Ian West/PA)

Fitness expert Joe Wicks has announced that he and wife Rosie are expecting their fourth child.

The 38-year-old – famously known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share daughters Indigo and Leni and a son called Marley.

Wicks, who helped the get the nation fit during the pandemic, announced his baby news on Tuesday.

The TV personality posted a photo to Instagram of himself with daughter Leni and wife Rosie, who wore a unitard showing off her pregnancy bump.

The photo was captioned: “Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks.”

Wicks’ eldest daughter Indigo was born in 2018 while his son Marley was born three weeks early in 2019 and his youngest daughter Leni arrived in 2022.

The fitness enthusiast became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE lessons for families to take part in.

In 2020, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was made an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

In 2022, he opened up about his “chaotic” early years in the BBC documentary, Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood which explored his experiences growing up in a household with addiction and mental illness.