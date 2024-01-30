Public’s ‘least favourite couple’ leave Love Island: All Stars in shock dumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public’s ‘least favourite couple’ leave Love Island: All Stars in shock dumping

By Press Association
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

The public’s “least favourite couple” have been dumped from the Love Island: All Stars villa.

Host Maya Jama joined the islanders by the South African properties pool on Tuesday evening to reveal that the public had been voting for their favourite couple.

Upon her arrival, she told the islanders: “I need you all to line up in this order.

“Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare), Georgia (Steel) and Callum (Jones), Hannah (Elizabeth) and Tyler (Cruickshank), Georgia (Harrison) and Anton (Danyluk), Kaz (Kamwi) and Chris (Taylor), Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie), Arabella (Chi) and Toby (Aromolaran), Liberty (Poole) and Mitch (Taylor).”

She went on: “I have some news, I put you in this order for a reason.

“The public have been voting for their favourite couple.

“The order that you’re standing in is how the public have voted.”

“Molly and Tom you were voted as most favourite couple and Liberty and Mitch you are the least favourite couple.”

Asked by Maya how she felt about the placement, Liberty said: “Yeah it’s understandable considering the last week, so yeah I get it.”

Maya added: “Well, Liberty and Mitch as you are the least favourite couple your time on All Stars is now over, please leave immediately.”

The TV presenter added: “All Stars, things are about to get interesting.

“Two more islanders will be leaving tonight.

“And that decision will be down to you.”

The islanders chosen were not revealed during Tuesday’s episode.

During Monday’s episode, Mitch received a cream pie to the face by Liberty who told him: “I thought it was about time I served you some messiness back.”

Liberty originally appeared in series seven of the show and said goodbye to former flame Jake Cornish earlier this series after he left the show because it was not “the right time” for him to find love.

Voice of Love Island Iain Stirling revealed at the end of Tuesday’s episode that the shocks would “keep on coming” as Joanna Chimonides, who turned heads during Casa Amor in series five, and Casey O’Gorman, who appeared in series nine, were flashed onto screen.

The pair’s arrival were confirmed when the official Love Island X account posted that they were back and ready to enter the villa.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2.