Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform Murder On The Dancefloor at Baftas

By Press Association
Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform Murder On The Dancefloor at the Baftas (Aaron Chown/PA)

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her hit song Murder On The Dancefloor at the 2024 Baftas.

The announcement comes after the singer’s track, which features in the 2023 film Saltburn, recharted at number two on the UK singles chart, shortly following the film’s release into cinemas and then onto streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The catchy pop track has never quite reached the top spot and peaked at number two following its release in 2001, missing out to Daniel Bedingfield’s debut single Gotta Get Thru This.

Ellis-Bextor’s song features towards the end of Saltburn in a scene that sees Irish actor Barry Keoghan dancing naked around the manor to the noughties tune.

The film, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, is nominated in the outstanding British film category at the Baftas and Keoghan is recognised in the leading actor category for his role as Oliver Quick.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Felix Catton, and Rosamund Pike, who portrays his mother Elspeth in the film, have also been nominated in the respective supporting actor and actress categories.

After Murder On The Dancefloor made its return into the top 10 this January, Ellis-Bextor said she was grateful for all the support the track had received.

On X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Exactly 22 years ago to the day, #MurderOnTheDancefloor hit #2 on the UK charts and now, it’s back!

“It’s just a wild and glorious adventure to see another generation embrace the song and show off their dance moves. Thank you so much!.”

She added: “I honestly can’t quite believe what’s happening with this track – I don’t think I’ve used the word ‘bonkers’ so much in one week! – but honestly I’m so grateful to all who have supported this song… then, and now Xxxx.”

Including Murder On The Dancefloor, Ellis-Bextor has six top 10 tracks in the official UK singles charts with songs that include Take Me Home and Mixed Up World.

The singer, who found a new audience with her lockdown kitchen disco performances, also hosts the podcast Spinning Plates – and in 2021 she raised £1,009,317 for BBC Children In Need with a 24-hour “danceathon”.

The Baftas awards ceremony, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre on February 18.

Further music acts are yet to be announced and the event will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.