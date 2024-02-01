Michelle Keegan calls Fool Me Once response ‘overwhelming’ as she picks up gong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Michelle Keegan calls Fool Me Once response ‘overwhelming’ as she picks up gong

By Press Association
Michelle Keegan attends a photo call for the new Netflix series, Fool Me Once (Ian West/PA)
Michelle Keegan attends a photo call for the new Netflix series, Fool Me Once (Ian West/PA)

Actress Michelle Keegan called the response to drama Fool Me Once “overwhelming” as she picked up an award recognising her career in TV.

The 36-year-old former Coronation Street star was honoured with the 2024 Variety Club Silver Heart Award for outstanding achievement in global television and streaming.

The award also recognised Keegan’s performance as Maya Stern in the new Netflix thriller about death and deceit which became an instant hit when it arrived on the streaming platform on New Year’s Day.

The English actress received her award on January 31 at the Chairman’s Reception, hosted at the Nobu Hotel in London.

Netflix series Fool Me Once photocall – London
Joanna Lumley, writer Harlan Coben, Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage attend a photo call for the new Netflix series, Fool Me Once (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I’m so grateful to receive the Variety Club Silver Heart Award for outstanding achievement in global television and streaming.

“The response to Fool Me Once has been both overwhelming and incredible, I feel privileged to be in a job that I love and to work with extremely talented people.

“I’m honoured to be celebrating this special moment at the Chairman’s Reception tonight, marking 75 years of Variety, the Children’s Charity’s incredible legacy.”

Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, chairman of Variety, the Children’s Charity, and Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2024 said: “It is an absolute pleasure to host the Chairman’s Reception, commemorating 75 years of Variety, the Children’s Charity.

“This event is a testament to the incredible work the organisation has done in supporting disabled and disadvantaged children in the UK.

“Being able to honour Michelle Keegan, now a true global icon, is enormously special.

“I am sure many more awards of such prominence will follow.”

Variety, the Children’s Charity hosts its own Showbusiness Awards which makes it return to London this year on Sunday April 28, hosted by TV presenter Amanda Holden.

Keegan collected her award early as there was uncertainty about whether she would be able to accept the award in April.

Past recipients of the Variety Club awards include Al Pacino, Amy Winehouse, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Audrey Hepburn, James McAvoy and Keira Knightley.

During the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022, X Factor creator Simon Cowell was awarded the Variety Club Silver Heart Award for exceptional generosity in philanthropy.

Actress Keegan began her career in TV playing Tina McIntyre in British soap Coronation Street.

Since her departure in 2014 she has appeared in comedy TV series Plebs, mini series Tina And Bobby and 15-minute drama On Kosovo Field.

She also played Georgie Lane in army drama Our Girl and is returning as Kate Thorne for another series of Ten Pound Poms, a drama about a group of Brits who decide to leave post-war Britain.