Lord Sugar fires Apprentice candidate after brownie mishap

Oliver Medforth became the first contestant out of the latest series of The Apprentice after encountering some difficulties making a brownie.

The Yorkshire sales executive boasted of running five retail shops, from Newcastle to Swindon for his family distillery and setting up a soft drink brand before being fired by Lord Alan Sugar during Thursday’s episode on BBC One.

During the boardroom, Lord Sugar said: “Ollie, it’s funny that you’re amongst eight colleagues and quite a few of them didn’t know what you did, and so I say no smoke without fire.

Oliver Medforth, who did not put himself forward as project leader or as head of the sub team, became the first contestant to leave the latest series of The Apprentice (Fremantlemedia Limited/PA)

“It’s a tough one, Ollie I’m sorry to say mate you’re fired.”

Oliver – who did not put himself forward as project leader or as head of the sub team – was looking forward to the sales tasks before being let go after hosting a Scottish Highlands corporate away day, which saw chaos in the kitchen and tardy tours.

London chartered company secretary Onyeka Nweze and Leicester music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria were both chosen as the project managers for the female and male team, respectively.

During the episode, Oliver did not make his voice heard when sub-team leader Bognor Regis pie company owner Phil Turner opted for expensive meals and no alcohol as the welcome drink became a bottle of water.

Oliver also asked lots of questions of Phil in the kitchen, while making food for the corporate client, and did not seem to know that the abbreviation tbsp stands for tablespoon.

Steve Darken, Virdi Singh Mazaria and Oliver Medforth made up the final three at risk of being fired in the boardroom (Fremantlemedia Limited/PA)

“I’ve never been in the kitchen before,” Oliver said when he was tasked with making a brownie and seemed to forget to put flour in the dessert.

The food was also served late and their clients thought the food had been microwaved, the episode showed.

Virdi decided to take London management consultant Steve Darken and Oliver into the boardroom with him following them losing the task when the client asked for a refund of 52%.

Oliver was blamed by his fellow competitors for being “quiet” during the task and told he would not be receiving Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

In the taxi after being sent home, Oliver said: “(I’m) a little bit disappointed to go out first, it’s been a fantastic experience on this process, and I wish each and every candidate the best of luck.”

During the episode, when the verdict was being revealed by Lord Sugar’s helper Tim Campbell, contestant Asif Munaf mistakenly clapped thinking he had won the task.

Before series 18 aired, Sheffield wellness brand owner Asif apologised for social media remarks and received specialist training from The Apprentice team to “understand why his posts may cause offence” which production became aware of following him leaving filming.

“We are committed to providing an inclusive environment on and off screen,” a spokesperson for The Apprentice said.

In a statement, Asif said: “I apologise for any offence caused by my online content/social media. It was not my intention to offend anyone, and I am of course open to all views.

“The beliefs I hold and have shared are based on the values that I was brought up with.”

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.