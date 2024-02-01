Lord Sugar fires Apprentice candidate after brownie mishap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Sugar fires Apprentice candidate after brownie mishap

By Press Association
The boys’ team during the latest episode of The Apprentice (Fremantlemedia Limited/PA)
Oliver Medforth became the first contestant out of the latest series of The Apprentice after encountering some difficulties making a brownie.

The Yorkshire sales executive boasted of running five retail shops, from Newcastle to Swindon for his family distillery and setting up a soft drink brand before being fired by Lord Alan Sugar during Thursday’s episode on BBC One.

During the boardroom, Lord Sugar said: “Ollie, it’s funny that you’re amongst eight colleagues and quite a few of them didn’t know what you did, and so I say no smoke without fire.

Oliver Medforth, who did not put himself forward as project leader or as head of the sub team, became the first contestant to leave the latest series of The Apprentice (Fremantlemedia Limited/PA)

“It’s a tough one, Ollie I’m sorry to say mate you’re fired.”

Oliver – who did not put himself forward as project leader or as head of the sub team – was looking forward to the sales tasks before being let go after hosting a Scottish Highlands corporate away day, which saw chaos in the kitchen and tardy tours.

London chartered company secretary Onyeka Nweze and Leicester music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria were both chosen as the project managers for the female and male team, respectively.

During the episode, Oliver did not make his voice heard when sub-team leader Bognor Regis pie company owner Phil Turner opted for expensive meals and no alcohol as the welcome drink became a bottle of water.

Oliver also asked lots of questions of Phil in the kitchen, while making food for the corporate client, and did not seem to know that the abbreviation tbsp stands for tablespoon.

Steve Darken, Virdi Singh Mazaria and Oliver Medforth made up the final three at risk of being fired in the boardroom (Fremantlemedia Limited/PA)

“I’ve never been in the kitchen before,” Oliver said when he was tasked with making a brownie and seemed to forget to put flour in the dessert.

The food was also served late and their clients thought the food had been microwaved, the episode showed.

Virdi decided to take London management consultant Steve Darken and Oliver into the boardroom with him following them losing the task when the client asked for a refund of 52%.

Oliver was blamed by his fellow competitors for being “quiet” during the task and told he would not be receiving Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

In the taxi after being sent home, Oliver said: “(I’m) a little bit disappointed to go out first, it’s been a fantastic experience on this process, and I wish each and every candidate the best of luck.”

During the episode, when the verdict was being revealed by Lord Sugar’s helper Tim Campbell, contestant Asif Munaf mistakenly clapped thinking he had won the task.

Before series 18 aired, Sheffield wellness brand owner Asif apologised for social media remarks and received specialist training from The Apprentice team to “understand why his posts may cause offence” which production became aware of following him leaving filming.

“We are committed to providing an inclusive environment on and off screen,” a spokesperson for The Apprentice said.

In a statement, Asif said: “I apologise for any offence caused by my online content/social media. It was not my intention to offend anyone, and I am of course open to all views.

“The beliefs I hold and have shared are based on the values that I was brought up with.”

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.