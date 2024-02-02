James Arthur ‘really emotional’ as he secures second number one UK album

English singer James Arthur has secured his second number one album with Bitter Sweet Love.

Arthur, 35, who won reality singing show The X Factor in 2012, said: “I’m really emotional about this one, I’ve been locked in a cubicle crying for the last hour.

“Bitter Sweet Love is the official number one album in the UK this week, the best-selling record of the week, which means so much to me.

“It’s been eight years since I last had a number one album, and I’ve been in the game over 10 years.

James Arthur has secured his second number one album (James Kellegher/PA)

“I feel like this is symbolic of all the highs and lows; everything we’ve been through.

“There’s no ‘i’ in ‘team’. My management, my label, my friends and family, but most importantly my fans. You made this happen for me.

“I can’t thank you enough for constantly campaigning and supporting; showing up for me.

“My heart is full, thank you very much.”

Bitter Sweet Love has also debuted at number seven on the official vinyl albums chart and is the biggest record on digital downloads this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Arthur’s other albums include the debut self-titled record James Arthur (2013), which peaked at number two, and Back From The Edge (2016), which went to number one.

He has also released You (2019), which peaked at number two, and It’ll All Make Sense In The End (2021), which went to number three.

The singer has had two chart-topping singles in the UK, Impossible (2012) and Say You Won’t Let Go (2016).

Arthur has also presented the 2022 BBC Three documentary James Arthur: Out Of Our Minds, in which he spoke about his experience with depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

Second to Bitter Sweet Love in the official albums chart this week is Ballad Of A Bystander by English indie-rock outfit The Reytons, with Wall Of Eyes by rock band The Smile debuting at number three.

In the number four position is Stick Season by American singer Noah Kahan, and the record’s title track has remained at number one on the UK singles chart for a fifth consecutive week.

Black Friday from Tom Odell is in the number five spot and is the English singer’s sixth studio album.

Over in the singles chart Murder On The Dancefloor has retained its position at number two, sitting behind Kahan’s chart-topping track.

The 2001 song received a renewed boost in popularity after the release of Emerald Fennell-directed film Saltburn, which features the catchy pop tune towards the end.

Lose Control by American singer Teddy Swims is in at number three, having moved up three places since last week, and Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me is at number four, having previously peaked at number one, after its release in 2023.

Behind Harlow’s offering is single Yes, And? by pop super star Ariana Grande, who recently announced her new album Eternal Sunshine, which will be released this spring.