Boygenius confirm hiatus after scooping multiple Grammy awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Boygenius confirm hiatus after scooping multiple Grammy awards

By Press Association
From left, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
From left, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

US supergroup Boygenius have confirmed a hiatus was always planned between the trio, after winning multiple Grammy awards.

The trio – comprising stars Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – scored best rock song and best rock performance for their hit Not Strong Enough, and best alternative music album for their debut The Record.

While indie musician Bridgers picked up a fourth award for best pop duo with SZA for their track Ghost In The Machine, days after the band alluded to a break during a show in Los Angeles.

Phoebe Bridgers with her awards
Phoebe Bridgers with her awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Confirming news of the hiatus in the winner’s room, Bridgers said: “This is funny because I guess we just didn’t tell anybody.

“But we told each other at the beginning of this project, that it will have a finite date, like a finite amount of time devoted to it. And we completed that time, and now we’ve walked into the sunset.”

While Julien Baker said: “It feels nice to have a cap on what we’ve done, we put The Record into the world and that’s enough.”

Lucy Dacus added: “That’s why we’ve been showing up and working so hard, we knew that we didn’t have to sustain it and this was our chance so glad we took it.”

When asked if they know when they’ll be back as a trio, they all said “no”.