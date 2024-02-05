Danny Dyer, Jodie Whittaker and Mel B among stars entering Bake Off tent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer, Jodie Whittaker and Mel B among stars entering Bake Off tent

By Press Association
The stars of the new series (Love Productions/Channel4/PA)
The stars of the new series (Love Productions/Channel4/PA)

Soap star Danny Dyer, former Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker and Spice Girl Mel B will be among the famous faces whipping out their whisks for a new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 stars into the tent, where their efforts will be appraised by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Danny Dyer (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Also among the hopefuls will be TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, broadcaster Gabby Logan, singer Paloma Faith and former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse.

Whittaker and Faith will take on comedian Munya Chawawa and reality star Spencer Matthews in their episode.

Jodie Whittaker (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Dyer will face off against comedian Rhod Gilbert, documentary maker Yinka Bokinni, and TV star Leigh Francis.

Mabuse and Logan’s episode will also feature comedians David O’Doherty and Suzi Ruffell, while O’Leary and Mel B will be joined by Radio 1’s Greg James and comedian Fern Brady.

Mel B (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Also entering the tent together will be broadcasters The Reverend Richard Coles and Sara Cox, Heartstopper star Joe Locke and The Last Leg’s Adam Hills

Over two days the celebrities will face signature, technical and showstopper challenges as they compete in a bid to be crowned Star Baker at the end of their episode.

Adam Hills (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Hills said: “Walking into the tent feels like it should be accompanied by a choir of angels all singing.

“But to walk into it with the big S and the arrow and the 2 and the C at the front, which has now become an iconic image in and of itself, those two combined make you walk a couple of inches taller, I think.”

Fern Brady (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Taskmaster star Brady added: “I’m insanely competitive. I badly want to win. I was telling my boyfriend last night ‘You know the prize for this is rubbish, you just get an apron that says ‘Star Baker’’.

“He was like: ‘Are you joking, Fern? You would wear that all the time around the house.’”

Dermot O’Leary (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Hammond previously appeared on the celebrity version of the show before joining as host alongside Fielding.

She said: “I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

“As someone who proved to be something of a baking genius when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were.

“On your mark, get set, Bake for Stand Up To Cancer.”

Oti Mabuse (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Stand Up To Cancer UK, the joint national fundraising campaign between Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, has raised millions of pounds to fund life-saving cancer research.

All the money raised by Stand Up To Cancer funds translational research, to help take discoveries from the lab and turn them into tests and treatments to benefit patients.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 later this year.