Sophie Rundle says intimacy coordinators are ‘vital’ on film and TV sets

By Press Association
Sophie Rundle says intimacy coordinators are ‘vital’ in safeguarding actors (Aaron Chown/PA)

British star Sophie Rundle said actresses are not saying “no more sex scenes” but that intimacy coordinators are “vital” on film and TV sets.

The 35-year-old actress is famed for playing Ada Thorne in BBC gangster epic Peaky Blinders and Ann Walker in BBC drama Gentleman Jack, both of which involved many intimate scenes.

“Putting in intimacy coordinators as an element of safeguarding is really important,” she told the Radio Times Podcast.

Gentleman Jack
Suranne Jones as Anne Lister (left) and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack (Matt Squire/PA)

“Having someone assigned to oversee the process is vital because it allows for a neutral third party and anonymity if you feel uncomfortable.

“Women are allowed to be sexual. We’re not saying no more sex scenes.

“Can we do them in a way that isn’t just titillating for someone else to watch? There are more interesting ways of exploring that narrative than just boobs.”

She previously praised Ita O’Brien, an intimacy co-ordinator on Gentleman Jack, where she navigated playing the wealthy heiress lover of Suranne Jones’ character Anne Lister – regarded as the “first modern lesbian”.

On the podcast, Rundle also spoke about the impact of the #MeToo movement on the industry, suggesting that while things had improved, there was still a long way to go with casting older actresses.

“I’m a mother and I’m 35 – but I’ve been playing mothers since I was 23. With my 23-year-old body that had never had a kid, while holding a baby in my arms. That’s got to start changing.”