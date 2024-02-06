Ellie Leach to make stage acting debut in UK tour of Cluedo 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ellie Leach to make stage acting debut in UK tour of Cluedo 2

By Press Association
Ellie Leach to make stage acting debut in UK tour of Cluedo 2 (PA)
Ellie Leach to make stage acting debut in UK tour of Cluedo 2 (PA)

Former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach is set to make her stage acting debut in the UK tour of Cluedo 2.

The 22-year-old will replace fellow Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan in the role of Miss Scarlett, after she was “advised to withdraw for medical reasons”.

Leach, who became the youngest winner of Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside professional partner Vito Coppola, will star opposite Casualty and Heartbeat actor Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard in the five-month tour of the new comedy mystery.

Cluedo
The tour will travel across the UK for five months (PA)

“After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2,” Leach said.

“I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

While Durr described himself as a “huge fan” of the original board game growing up.

“I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year,” the 56-year-old said.

The world premiere of the production will kick off at London’s Richmond Theatre on February 29, travelling across the UK before closing at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on July 27.

Cluedo 2
Cluedo 2 (PA)

Based on the Hasbro board game, the whodunnit was written by Bafta-winning writing duo Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, and will be brought to life by director Mark Bell – from The Play That Goes Wrong.

Set in the swinging 60’s, it follows the critically acclaimed original play and will see Hannah Boyce as Mrs Peacock, Edward Howells as Professor Plum, Gabriel Paul as Reverend Green and Dawn Buckland as Mrs White.

The announcement comes months after British star Flanagan was revealed to be starring in the sequel.

“Helen Flanagan has been advised to withdraw for medical reasons and the company of Cluedo 2 wish her well,” a statement said.

Tickets for Cluedo 2 UK Tour are available from Cluedostageplay.com.