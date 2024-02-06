Tom Holland to return to West End in new production of Romeo And Juliet

British Hollywood actor Tom Holland will return to the West End in a new production of Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet.

The film and TV star, 27, best known for playing Peter Parker in the latest Spider-Man movies, will portray Romeo Montague in the Jamie Lloyd Company’s version of the romantic tragedy.

Director Lloyd, 43, said: “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world.

“It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

Tom Holland in Romeo And Juliet (Isaac Anthony/August/PA)

Holland made his stage debut as a child when he starred in Billy Elliot The Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in 2008.

He is world-famous for playing the titular role in the latest Spider-Man superhero movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

He has also starred in psychological thriller The Crowded Room and historical drama Wolf Hall on TV.

Romeo And Juliet will run at the Duke Of York’s Theatre from May 11 to August 3.

Further casting is yet to be announced and general booking opens to the public on February 13 at 12pm.

Romeo And Juliet is a story that has been staged hundreds of times on the West End and The Crown actor Josh O’Connor and Irish star Jessie Buckley appeared in a version of the play, filmed for TV inside the National Theatre in 2021.

Other actors to have played Romeo on stage include Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch, The Lord Of The Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen, Game Of Thrones’ Sean Bean and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden.