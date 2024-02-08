Paul Gambaccini: I’ve had to break up mating urban foxes due to ‘shocking’ noise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Paul Gambaccini: I’ve had to break up mating urban foxes due to ‘shocking’ noise

By Press Association
Radio presenter Paul Gambaccini said he has had to break up urban foxes mating outside his home because of the ‘shocking’ noise they make (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Radio presenter Paul Gambaccini said he has had to break up urban foxes mating outside his home because of the ‘shocking’ noise they make (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Paul Gambaccini has complained that he has had to break up urban foxes mating outside his home because of the “shocking” noise they make.

The radio presenter compared the noise to the “sound of children being tortured”, adding that urban foxes had urinated on his copy of the Financial Times as a “symbol of their territory”.

He said he hears the screeching noise once or twice a week from his home in Kennington, south London, adding that he would “not wish on anyone” the experience of interrupting breeding foxes.

Mr Gambaccini told Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday that it is “amazing” to hear how many other people in London have similar complaints, adding that urban foxes have “really come to town”.

The broadcaster, known as “the Professor of Pop”, said: “It’s really shocking, and, no matter how many times you’ve been woken up by it, it’s bad news.”

“They really do operate with impunity and sometimes they fight as well – a turf war. So it’s a very noisy affair.”

Trevor Williams, founder of The Fox Project rescue charity, said the issue of noise is “totally subjective”, adding that foxes are a “pretty quiet population” apart from two periods of the year.

The high-pitched wails heard in winter are usually made by vixens as they try to summon a mate.

Mr Williams told the PA news agency: “Most people are perfectly happy to live with foxes around because they’re not a problem by and large.

“Foxes are not going to bring attention to themselves if they possibly can avoid it.”

Mr Williams said the mating season between January and February can be “noisy for anyone”, as well as the end of summer, when families of foxes disperse and “break up rather aggressively”.

The number of foxes living across the UK is not officially recorded; however, a 2013 report by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) estimated there were around 430,000 – roughly one fox for every 150 people in the UK.

Mr Williams said the number of urban foxes, estimated to be around 10,000 within the M25 during cub season, “hasn’t really changed much since the mid-1970s”.

Following cub season, the number of foxes decreases to half this number, with populations limited by the amount of food and territory available.

Mr Williams said the proportion of urban foxes in the national fox population is growing as humans move into their territory.

“It’s not that there’s an increase in foxes – it’s simply that we’re all increasing.”

Foxes have been documented in Britain’s southern urban areas since the 1930s.

The Natural History Museum said the expansion of these areas during the inter-war period created an “ideal new habitat with an abundance of food”.

London boroughs were responsible for their resident foxes in the 1970s and attempted culls proved unsuccessful – a fox-control officer killed 300 foxes a year in Bromley but this made no dent in the population, the Natural History Museum said.

Urban fox control was abandoned in the 1980s.

Urban fox
An urban fox looks for food (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Williams said the idea that urban foxes are a nuisance comes down to a “lack of understanding of the species”.

He said they “love nice gardens and lawns” because they can dig into them to find chafer grubs and other insects.

He added: “It’s really quite easy to use non-toxic chemical repellents to dissuade them from doing that kind of thing.

“You just need a little bit of fox psychology to know what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.”

Mr Williams, who initially established The Fox Project in 1991 as the Fox Deterrence Consultancy, said one way of repelling foxes is to spray the artificial scent of a competitor on to lawns.