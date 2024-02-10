Gary Lineker on skipping Match Of The Day: ‘Rotten cold’ has silenced me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Lineker on skipping Match Of The Day: ‘Rotten cold’ has silenced me

By Press Association
Gary Lineker is skipping Match Of The Day due to illness (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gary Lineker has said he will be absent from Match Of The Day because of illness “silencing” him.

The presenter and former England player was briefly absent from the BBC One football highlights show last year amid criticism of his social media remarks.

This led to the BBC updating its guidelines for employees.

Lineker, 63, also sparked further controversy a few weeks ago by retweeting a post that called for Israel to be banned from international sporting events, including football, before deleting it.

He had been due to present MOTD on Saturday night.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Lineker joked: “Some good news for some: I’ve been silenced….with a rotten cold that seems to be lasting forever. Hate missing hosting @BBCMOTD but I’ll be watching.”

In March last year, Lineker also missed MOTD Live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town and joked that he had been “silenced” by illness.

That came after he was reinstated in his role on the BBC One show that month following the refusal of other pundits and sports broadcasters to go on air in solidarity over his removal.

Lineker had been taken off air after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

Flagship presenters such as Lineker, Strictly Come Dancing hosts and The Apprentice star Lord Sugar are now under new social media rules that place “expectations on impartiality”.

One requirement means they are not allowed to make attacks on political parties or criticise the character of individual politicians in the UK.

Last month, Lineker reportedly misread a tweet by the Palestinian Campaign For The Academic And Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) calling for the International Olympic Committee, Fifa and all regional and international sports governing bodies to take “an urgent stance”.

He told The Guardian he had “received threats” over the error and described social media postings on the Hamas-Israel war “toxic”.

“If you lean to one side or the other, the levels of attack are extraordinary. How could it be controversial to want peace?” Lineker said. “I just don’t understand it.”