Double elimination on Dancing On Ice as Roxy Shahidi and Lou Sanders leave

By Press Association
Roxy Shahidi has been eliminated (Ian West/PA)
Roxy Shahidi has been eliminated (Ian West/PA)

Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi and comedian Lou Sanders have been eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

Shahidi went home before the skate-off, meaning she was not given a chance to save herself with another dance, after the public and judges voted on the ITV celebrity skating competition on Sunday.

She wore a red wig as her partner Sylvain Longchambon lifted her into the air during the skate to Sir Elton John’s Your Song, which features in the musical Moulin Rouge.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Brendyn Hatfield and Lou Sanders (Ian West/PA)

The audience booed as Shahidi, who has an injury, received 24.5 points, as the judges marked her down for an assisted lift.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, also criticised her acting during this week, saying she was “really, really sad” that the performance lacked emotion.

Sanders lost to EastEnders star Ricky Norwood when they were both placed in the skate-off.

The 38-year-old comedian, who had performed to the musical Six with professional partner Brendyn Hatfield, joked that she would be back to the competition next week as it is “about never giving up”.

Soap star Ryan Thomas was saved after the public vote despite falling twice and receiving one of the lowest scores, 25 points, after skating to Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat from Guys & Dolls, during musical week.

American figure skater Johnny Weir, who is standing in for judge and Diversity troupe leader Ashley Banjo, told Thomas “never be embarrassed”, before saying he had to give him a low score.

Former Love Island contestant Amber Davies and Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire both clinched 35.5 points, the highest of the series so far.

Davies, who was dressed up in a school costume as she performed to Revolting Children from Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical with professional Simon Proulx-Seneca.

She was put into the headbanger, where someone’s feet are held as they are spun around, and said she had been “terrified” to take to the ice after having an “incredible tough week”.

Nazaire’s topless performance to Cum On Feel The Noize by Slade was praised by judge Christopher Dean for the “enthusiasm you give when you’re performing”, after he skated with partner Vanessa Bauer.

Olympian Greg Rutherford also rallied to skate to musical Les Miserables after lying in a medical bed with a groin injury hours before taking to the ice.

Rutherford received his highest score, 31.5 points, but admitted that he was still finding it “really frustrating” with the injury.

Elsewhere, former BBC Radio DJ Adele Roberts spoke about how she performed to Little Shop Of Horrors as she gave her stoma bag the name of the musical’s character Audrey.

Roberts, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer before being declared free of the condition in June 2022, has cited raising awareness of stomas as one reason to do the series.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV 1 and ITVX.