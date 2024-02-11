Dancing On Ice presents Holly Willoughby with birthday cake as she turns 43

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice presents Holly Willoughby with birthday cake as she turns 43

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA)

Dancing On Ice presenter Holly Willoughby has received a birthday cake from the show.

The former This Morning presenter, who turned 43 on Saturday, was presenting the ITV celebrity skating series on Sunday with Stephen Mulhern.

Wearing a dark dress with arm ruffles during musicals week, Willoughby also shared images with her fans of her going away for a break at a Kent animal reserve with her family.

Her cake was a mixture of gold and silver and appeared to include a miniature stick figure version of her on top of the cake.

The show’s Instagram page had the message: “Holly’s always the icing on our cake!”

Willoughby, who was off screens before the return of Dancing On Ice last month after leaving This Morning in October, thanked her family for a weekend at Port Lympne Safari Park, Wild Animal Reserve and Hotel, on Instagram.

She also wrote: “Lions and Lie-in’s pretty much sums it up. Thank you for your birthday messages as well… super grateful.”

Celebrities including former Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness were among those who congratulated her.

Willoughby also thanked This Morning baker Juliet Sear for rounding up images of birthday cakes that she made her on the ITV daytime programme and wishing her a “happy” day.