Bob Geldof attends celebrity-packed press night for Live Aid-inspired musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Bob Geldof attends celebrity-packed press night for Live Aid-inspired musical

By Press Association
Bob Geldof attends celebrity-packed press night for Live Aid-inspired musical
Jeanne Marine and Bob Geldof arrive for the press night of Just For One Day, the Live Aid musical at The Old Vic Theatre in London (James Manning/PA)

Bob Geldof was among a slew of celebrities at the press night for a new musical based on the story of Live Aid.

Irish singer Geldof, 72, who was lead singer of the Boomtown Rats, appeared alongside his wife Jeanne Marine at the Old Vic, which is where the production is being staged.

Just For One Day tells the story of the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia on July 13 1985, which were organised by Geldof and fellow musician Midge Ure to raise money for the Ethiopian famine.

Just For One Day press night – London
Jeanne Marine and Bob Geldof arrive for the press night of Just For One Day, the Live Aid musical at The Old Vic Theatre in London (James Manning/PA)

The plot of the production, which takes its name from a line in David Bowie’s song Heroes, combines a behind-the-scenes look at how Band Aid and Live Aid came together with a love story inspired by real events.

Geldof wore a black coat with a red and blue scarf and beige corduroy hat to the Old Vic event.

Other celebrities gracing the red carpet during the press call on Tuesday night included Geldof’s daughter Pixie, who was dressed in a dark skirt suit with white buttons.

Just For One Day press night – London
Pixie Geldof and George Barnett (James Manning/PA)

She appeared with husband George Barnett and completed the look with a black bag and shoes that both featured gold accents.

Sir Lenny Henry was also in attendance and donned a black coat with a large orange and brown scarf for the event, which he attended alongside his partner Lisa Makin.

Just For One Day press night – London
Lenny Henry on the red carpet (James Manning/PA)

The Who’s Pete Townshend, who performed during Live Aid, wore sunglasses, a blue beanie and cream trousers with a grey jacket.

His wife, musician Rachel Fuller, donned a black jacket, white skirt and platformed heels, finishing the look with a crown braid.

Just For One Day press night – London
Rachel Fuller and Pete Townshed (James Manning/PA)

The stage adaption of Just For One Day, written by British author John O’Farrell, premiered on January 26 and will run until March 30.

It is directed by Luke Sheppard and features music by Bob Dylan, The Who, U2, The Police, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Bryan Adams and Diana Ross.