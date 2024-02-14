John Cleese defends Monty Python manager amid Eric Idle finance claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

John Cleese defends Monty Python manager amid Eric Idle finance claims

By Press Association
Actor John Cleese has hit back at his former Monty Python co-star Eric Idle after he criticised the group’s management over its financial difficulties (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Actor John Cleese has hit back at his former Monty Python co-star Eric Idle after he criticised the group’s management over its financial difficulties (Isabel Infantes/PA)

John Cleese has come to the defence of the daughter of one of his Monty Python co-stars as he joked that the comedy troupe “always loathed and despised each other”.

Over the weekend, his former Python co-star Eric Idle blamed manager Holly Gilliam, daughter of Python co-founder Terry Gilliam, for the dwindling finances of the comedy group, which was formed in 1969.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “We own everything we ever made in Python and I never dreamed that at this age the income streams would tail off so disastrously.

“But I guess if you put a Gilliam child in as your manager you should not be so surprised. One Gilliam is bad enough. Two can take out any company.”

He added: “I don’t know why people always assume we’re loaded. Python is a disaster. Spamalot made money 20 years ago.

“I have to work for my living. Not easy at this age.”

He later said he had not seen Cleese in seven years and, after an X user said that upset them, he replied: “Why? It makes me happy.”

Comedian and actor Cleese, who founded the troupe alongside Idle, Gilliam, Terry Jones, Sir Michael Palin and Graham Chapman, responded by defending Ms Gilliam in a post on X on Tuesday.

He wrote: “I have worked with Holly for the last ten years, and I find her very efficient, clear-minded, hard-working, and pleasant to have dealings with.

“Michael Palin has asked me to to make it clear that he shares this opinion.

“Terry Gilliam is also in agreement with this.”

An X user asked Cleese: “What happened with the other Pythons.. Seen a few tweets from Eric. Did yous fall out of touch with each other?”

He jokingly responded: “We always loathed and despised each other, but it’s only recently that the truth has begun to emerge.”

Another queried about whether the troupe makes any money from the classic Python episodes, to which Cleese said: “Not what most people assume, no.

“Remember, we did our TV shows for my favourite charity – the BBC.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Eric Idle blamed manager Holly Gilliam, daughter of Monty Python co-founder Terry Gilliam, for the comedy troupe’s dwindling finances (Ian West/PA)

Monty Python was one of the UK’s best-known comedy troupes, rising to prominence with the sketch series Monty Python’s Flying Circus, which ran on the BBC from 1969 to 1974.

The group followed their TV work by making a series of films, including 1975’s Monty Python And The Holy Grail, 1979’s Life Of Brian, and 1983’s The Meaning Of Life.

Idle later created the medieval musical Spamalot, which earned a Tony award for best musical after being on Broadway.

He also appeared in Shrek The Third, and in Monty Python Live (Mostly) in 2014 alongside some of the troupe.

Chapman died of tonsil cancer in 1989, aged 48, while Jones died from a rare form of dementia in 2020, aged 77.