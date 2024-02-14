Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet join co-stars in Dune: Part Two photocall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet join co-stars in Dune: Part Two photocall

By Press Association
Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet attend the photo call for Dune: Part Two in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet could be seen laughing together as they attended a photocall for Dune: Part Two.

Wonka actor Chalamet, 28, reprises the role of Paul Atreides in the film while Pugh, 28, makes her debut as Princess Irulan.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Florence Pugh (Yui Mok/PA)

The English actress opted to wear a black jumpsuit which featured a split down the leg that showed off her giant silver platforms.

She finished the look with a number of silver earrings, and a jagged looking choker that matched her bracelet.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet (Yui Mok/PA)

Chalamet, meanwhile, paired a white, textured, scale-look jumper with brown leather trousers and matching boots.

The pair have worked together previously and starred in Greta Gerwig’s reimagining of Louisa Alcott’s Little Women in 2019.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Zendaya (Yui Mok/PA)

The duo were joined by their fellow co-stars, including Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, Zendaya.

The 27-year-old American actress and singer portrays Chani in the film and looked chic in an oversized, purple, tailored suit and a slicked back plait which almost reached her calves.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Austin Butler plays Feyd-Rautha in the film (Yui Mok/PA)

Elvis actor Austin Butler was bare chested underneath a lavender suit and waist coat, which he paired with a chain.

The 32-year-old plays the bald and eyebrow-less villain, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, in the film.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Lea Seydoux (Yui Mok/PA)

French actress Lea Seydoux, known for starring in 2013 film Blue Is The Warmest Colour, wore black, leather-look trousers with a white shirt featuring horizontal stripes and a wide roll neck.

The film star, 38, who portrays Lady Margot Fenring, was also joined by Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson who wore a black ensemble paired with a dark lip.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Rebecca Ferguson (Yui Mok/PA)

American actor Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck, and Mamma Mia! actor Stellan Skarsgard, who portrays Baron Harkonnen, also attended the photocall.

Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated science fiction sequel will follow Paul Atreides and his mother who join forces with Chani and the Fremen to get revenge against the evil House Harkonnen, whose members have killed most of his family.

Dune: Part Two photo call – London
Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler attending a photo call for Dune: Part Two (Yui Mok/PA)

Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.

Dune: Part Two will arrive in cinemas on March 1.