Ariana Grande joins forces with Mariah Carey for remix of new single Yes, And?

Ariana Grande has announced a remix of her new single Yes, And? which will feature global superstar Mariah Carey.

On Wednesday, the American pop star, 30, whose last put out solo music three years ago, posted a photo of the pair to her social media.

The caption read: “I cannot believe the words I am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!

“There truly are no words that suffice.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey.

“It means more to me than I could ever possibly articulate and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! I love you eternally !!!!!!!”

Carey, 54, who released her debut self-titled album in 1990, has five Grammys to her name and three chart-topping singles in the UK.

Grande has previously featured on her festive hit Oh Santa! with Jennifer Hudson in 2020.

Yes, And? was released on January 12 and appears to address opinions and criticism shared about Grande online.

She responds to the comments in the chorus by singing: “Say that s*** with your chest, keep moving like ‘What’s next?’ ‘Yes, and?’”

Recorded in New York City, the new single was written and produced by Grande alongside Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The single will feature on Grande’s upcoming album Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on March 8.

Mariah Carey will be in the Yes, And? remix (PA)

Her last record was the chart-topping 2020 album Positions.

Seven of the US singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar is also an actress and is starring as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, the musical that tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz.

The new remix of Yes, And? will be released on February 16.