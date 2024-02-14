Ariana Grande joins forces with Mariah Carey for remix of new single Yes, And?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ariana Grande joins forces with Mariah Carey for remix of new single Yes, And?

By Press Association
Ariana Grande (Ian West/PA)
Ariana Grande (Ian West/PA)

Ariana Grande has announced a remix of her new single Yes, And? which will feature global superstar Mariah Carey.

On Wednesday, the American pop star, 30, whose last put out solo music three years ago, posted a photo of the pair to her social media.

The caption read: “I cannot believe the words I am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!

“There truly are no words that suffice.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey.

“It means more to me than I could ever possibly articulate and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! I love you eternally !!!!!!!”

Carey, 54, who released her debut self-titled album in 1990, has five Grammys to her name and three chart-topping singles in the UK.

Grande has previously featured on her festive hit Oh Santa! with Jennifer Hudson in 2020.

Yes, And? was released on January 12 and appears to address opinions and criticism shared about Grande online.

She responds to the comments in the chorus by singing: “Say that s*** with your chest, keep moving like ‘What’s next?’ ‘Yes, and?’”

Recorded in New York City, the new single was written and produced by Grande alongside Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The single will feature on Grande’s upcoming album Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on March 8.

The 89th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Mariah Carey will be in the Yes, And? remix (PA)

Her last record was the chart-topping 2020 album Positions.

Seven of the US singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar is also an actress and is starring as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, the musical that tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz.

The new remix of Yes, And? will be released on February 16.