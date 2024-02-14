Lancia returns with a new Ypsilon hatchback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lancia returns with a new Ypsilon hatchback

By Press Association
Lancia is making a comeback in Europe. (Lancia)
Lancia is making a comeback in Europe. (Lancia)

Famed Italian car brand Lancia is making a comeback with its striking new Ypsilon – an electric hatchback boasting a 250-mile range.

Lancia is best known for rallying, with its highly-regarded Lancia Integrale still ranked as one of the best hot hatches ever made. However, no Lancia-badged models have been sold in the UK since 1995, and though the firm has continued to sell since, it’s primarily been in its native Italian market with the Fiat 500-based Ypsilon being on sale since 2011, though was still the third best-selling car in Italy last year.

Lancias have only been in Italy in recent years. (Lancia)

However, Lancia is now making a dramatic comeback with its new Ypsilon, revealed today. Boasting an especially striking design, incorporating a dramatic front lighting signature and cool ‘Y-designed’ alloy wheels, it will launch in a special ‘Limited Edition Cassina form’, limited to 1906 examples to mark the year Lancia was founded.

Lancia forms part of Stellantis, with the new Ypsilon’s underpinnings being shared with cars like the Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa. It’s been unveiled in electric form, boasting a 51kWh battery allowing for a claimed range of 403km (250 miles) and a 24-minute charging time to get the battery from 20 to 80 per cent. Petrol models will also follow.

Velvet has been used across the Ypsilon’s interior. (Lancia)

The firm has teamed up with Italian furniture maker Cassina for this special edition, which includes cool details such as velvet seats trimmed in a pattern like cannelloni pasta (yes, really) and a small tray embedded in the dashboard. The Ypsilon also uses the newest generation of Stellantis’ infotainment system.

Lancia says it will sell the Ypsilon first in countries with ‘love and passion’ for Italian products, as well as those where smaller B-segment cars remain popular. Following an Italian launch, it will be introduced to Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and France. It’s yet to be confirmed if Lancia will be relaunched in the UK.