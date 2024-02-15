Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals anxiety caused by endometriosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals anxiety caused by endometriosis

By Press Association
Lucy Mecklenburgh says she has endometriosis (Ian West/PA)
Lucy Mecklenburgh says she has endometriosis (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed that she gets anxiety around wearing summer clothes and swimwear due to endometriosis.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star, 32, who also has adenomyosis, said she is tired of “trying to cover the bloating” that both gynaecological conditions cause.

“The joys of endometriosis and adenomyosis”, she said in an Instagram story.

The Lorraine High Street Fashion Awards – London
Lucy Mecklenburgh said she is tired of ‘trying to cover the bloating’ caused by endometriosis and adenomyosis and asked for advice on her Instagram page (Ian West/PA)

“I’m actually fed up of trying to cover the bloating I get 80% of the time. This is actually mild bloating for me.

“I’ve tried every spanx, every supplement (even though I knew they prob wouldn’t work!) eating well and exercising does hugely help.

“But the anxiety of spring/summer approaching and wearing swimwear and summer clothes in general is really getting to me.

“I know there’s so many worse things but it’s so horrible having zero control of symptoms like bloating even with a healthy lifestyle.

“Advice very welcome.”

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue grows in places other than the womb, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the NHS website.

It can cause pain in the lower stomach or back, heavy periods, nausea, diarrhoea and difficulty getting pregnant.

There is currently no cure for endometriosis, although surgery and different forms of contraception and painkillers can be offered as treatment.

The health service says that adenomyosis is a condition where the lining of the womb starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb.

The symptoms are similar to endometriosis and it can affect anyone with a period but is most commonly diagnosed in women over 30.

Treatments include the hormonal coil or other forms of hormonal contraception and medicines such as tranexamic acid, which helps to stop excessive bleeding.

Mecklenburgh, who has been on other celebrity shows including the BBC’s Tumble and Channel 5’s Tour De Celeb, has two children with actor Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.