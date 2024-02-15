Actor Dougray Scott to lead Tartan Day parade through New York

Actor Dougray Scott has said he “couldn’t be prouder” to be chosen to lead the New York City Tartan Day parade.

Scott will lead more than 1,500 bagpipers, Highland dancers, Scottish clan members, and others through the city streets on Saturday April 6.

The parade is the flagship event of NYC Tartan Week, which runs from Monday April 1 to Sunday April 7 this year.

The actor, known for his roles in Ever After, Deep Impact, and Mission: Impossible 2, will wear a custom weathered Morrison tartan 16oz Strome kilt in honour of his mother’s Scottish heritage.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder or happier to have been asked to be the 2024 NYC Tartan Day Parade grand marshal.

“And also to be wearing the Morrison tartan, the tartan of my mother’s family.

“She’ll be looking down from on high with pride in her Scottish heart, God bless her Glaswegian cotton socks. May the chief let his sun shine all the way from Leith to NYC.”

The kilt he will wear has been woven by Lochcarron Weavers and was designed by 21st Century Kilts.

Scott, originally from Glenrothes in Fife, will be following in the footsteps of other grand marshals who have included TV personality Gail Porter (2023), actors Karen Gillan (2022), Brian Cox (2020 and 2012), Tommy Flanagan (2018) and Sam Heughan (2016).

Comedian Sir Billy Connolly (2019) and musician KT Tunstall (2018) are among others who have led the parade.

Kyle Dawson, president of the National Tartan Day New York Committee, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dougray Scott to our NYC Tartan Week celebrations.

“Dougray is an excellent representative of how Scotland and Scottish people contribute so much to the artistic and cultural landscape of the United States, and we are proud to have him at the helm of this year’s NYC Tartan Day Parade.”

The parade will march up Sixth Avenue between 44th Street and 55th Street.

Other highlights of Tartan Week include the second annual NYC Tartan Week Mod, the pre-parade ceilidh, and a Kirkin o’ the Tartan service and brunch at the Brick Presbyterian Church.