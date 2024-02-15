Zendaya stuns in vintage Mugler cyborg suit at Dune sequel world premiere

Zendaya has stunned on the red carpet of the sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two world premiere in futuristic fashion.

The US actress, 27, wore a silver cyborg suit designed by Thierry Mugler for his autumn/winter 1995 collection at the star-studded event in central London, which featured metal plating with cut-outs in the chest, waist and thighs.

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel sees Zendaya return to her role as Chani alongside Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, as he takes revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

Zendaya, after a costume change, at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She also treated fans to a second outfit later in the evening, a classic black gown with a scooped neckline.

The Hollywood star, known for her statement looks, wore her brunette hair slicked back into a bun.

Her co-star Chalamet opted for statement trousers, which featured a silver metallic design, paired with a black jumper with a metallic trim over a white shirt.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in the sequel to the sci-fi epic (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

US star Anya Taylor-Joy also made a surprise appearance at the premiere, confirming speculation that she has joined the franchise in the follow-up based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.

The Queen’s Gambit actress wore an ethereal white gown which featured a sheer white veil fitted around her head and draped down over her dress.

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

British actress Florence Pugh, 28, dazzled in a chocolate brown sequinned gown which featured a plunging neckline, hood and short train.

She makes her debut in the sequel as Princess Irulan, daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy.

Florence Pugh (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Elvis actor Austin Butler joins the cast as the bald and eyebrow-less villain, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

For the world premiere he cut a smart-casual look in a black suit with a white vest.

Austin Butler (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The sequel also sees the return of Swedish stars Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgard.

Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.

Dune: Part Two will arrive in cinemas on March 1.