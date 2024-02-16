Reality TV star Jamie Laing to replace Jordan North on Radio 1’s drivetime show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reality TV star Jamie Laing to replace Jordan North on Radio 1’s drivetime show

By Press Association
Jamie Laing, right, will replace Jordan North on Radio 1’s drivetime show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jamie Laing, right, will replace Jordan North on Radio 1’s drivetime show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace Jordan North on BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show, the BBC has announced.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Laing, 35, joins Vick Hope to co-host Going Home, which broadcasts from 3.30pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday.

He said: “I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on drivetime is just incredible.

“To be working with Vick is an absolute dream so I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home.”

North, 34, from York, has worked at Radio 1 for a decade with his first major show being Radio 1’s Greatest Hits on Sundays.

He was described as a “constant source of inspiration for younger presenters” by the BBC as it announced his departure.

In 2020, North was the runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Laing presents the podcast NewlyWeds with his wife Sophie Habboo, who is also a former Made In Chelsea star.

The Oxford-born TV star has been a regular face on TV and has appeared on shows such as Through The Keyhole, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

As well as his TV endeavours, in 2012 Laing launched his gourmet sweets range, Candy Kittens.

He is the descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.

Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones said: “I’m so excited to officially welcome Jamie to the Radio 1 family. From his hugely popular BBC podcast to his appearances on the network, our young audiences have loved him.

The British Podcast Awards
Jamie Laing with his wife Sophie Habboo (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“His infectious energy and love for music and culture will bring an exciting new element to drivetime, I can’t wait for people to hear all of the exciting new ideas Vick and Jamie have lined up.”

Laing starts his new role on March 4.

The BBC radio boss said of North: “Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us.

“He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

North has co-hosted with Hope since 2021, and replaced Fearne Cotton as co-presenter of the Top Of The Pops Christmas and new year editions with Clara Amfo in 2021.

North has been contacted for comment.