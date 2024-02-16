Amy Schumer shares health update in response to online comments about her face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amy Schumer shares health update in response to online comments about her face

By Press Association
Amy Schumer (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Schumer (Doug Peters/PA)

Actress Amy Schumer has addressed online comments speculating about her face, explaining it is “puffier than normal” due to a health condition.

The US star was promoting the second series of her comedy-drama Life & Beth on US talk shows this week, but a lot of the discussion on social media afterwards centred on her appearance rather than her work.

In an Instagram post, Schumer revealed she has endometriosis and was experiencing some “medical and hormonal things going on” but confirmed she was doing “okay”.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the NHS website.

It is described as a long-term condition that can have a “significant impact on your life” with symptoms including heavy and painful periods and sickness.

In an Instagram post promoting her Hulu show, the 42-year-old wrote: “Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.

“And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.

“I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about.

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Amy Schumer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The actress and director also said she does not feel a woman needs “any excuse for her physical appearance” but that she wanted to take the opportunity to “advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in”.

She added: “Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head.

“But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed.”

Schumer added that she hopes some of the focus on her appearance could be redirected to her show, which also stars Michael Cera.

It follows Beth, played by Schumer, who starts having flashbacks to her teen self after an unexpected incident and has to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

The actress and stand-up comedian also created and starred in the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer and has appeared in a number of films including 2015’s Trainwreck, 2017’s Snatched and 2018’s I Feel Pretty.