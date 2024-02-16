Ben Shephard: Leaving ‘on-screen wife’ Kate Garraway for This Morning is hard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Shephard: Leaving ‘on-screen wife’ Kate Garraway for This Morning is hard

By Press Association
Ben Shephard and his ‘on-screen Good Morning Britain wife’ Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)
Ben Shephard has said leaving Good Morning Britain (GMB) for This Morning has been the “hardest decision” due to his relationship with co-presenter Kate Garraway.

The pair have been a regular duo on the breakfast show and Shephard supported Garraway when her husband Derek Draper suffered long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

The pair shared the sofa when Garraway first returned to work following her husband’s death aged 56 in January.

On Friday, ITV confirmed Shephard will become a permanent presenter of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley, following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby last year.

The new duo will begin hosting the daytime programme from Monday to Thursday next month, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting on Fridays.


Shephard said: “I’m grateful that my extended GMB family is only next door so that whenever I get nostalgic, I know I’m not going to be far away.

“Although I’ll miss being on screen with them, my later starts mean I may be able to hang out with them all a bit more.

“One of the hardest decisions of course is knowing that my mornings with Kate, my on-screen wife of nearly 20 years, is coming to an end.

“Her journey has been well documented, and I think we would all agree how remarkable she has been over the last four years. I won’t miss the mess but I’ve learned so much from her, as I have from all of the people I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside.”

Garraway and Mr Draper, a former political lobbyist-turned-psychologist and writer, married in September 2005.

He was admitted to hospital in December after suffering a heart attack and died the following month.

She told Shephard on GMB this month that it was “lovely” to be back at the desk alongside him, but she admitted feeling “wobbly”.

After attending his funeral at the church in London where the couple married, Shephard told Garraway: “You really did Derek proud, it was an extraordinary thing.”

The 49-year-old presenter, who hosted breakfast show GMTV along with ITV’s Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior UK, said he is looking forward to being part of the team on This Morning.

“I’ve worked with many of the team on and off but to work with them full-time is very exciting,” he added.

Shephard also mentioned growing up watching the “two icons” of daytime, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, who began hosting This Morning at its outset, and his first time hosting with the “lovely” Fern Britton.

Britton presented the programme with Schofield before she was replaced by Willoughby.

66th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Cat Deeley will join Ben Shephard on the This Morning sofa from next month (PA)

Willoughby and Schofield shared the sofa for 14 years before he left ITV in May 2023 after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a colleague.

Willoughby departed the show in October, saying she had made the decision “for me and my family”.

Shephard, who used to fill in for Schofield and occasionally share the sofa with Willoughby, said: “I understand how important it is as a show to our viewers – they are an integral part.

“Every time I’ve stepped in to host the show, something extraordinary happens. The engagement from the viewers is like nothing else.”

He said he “adored” Hammond and that it is “lovely” to be back with O’Leary, who he appeared with on a spin-off show to Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast called The Bigger Breakfast.

Deeley, who has presented American competition show So You Think You Can Dance for more than a decade, said she “really missed that sense of camaraderie” of hosting with another person.

“Ben is a true gentleman, an incredible presenter and a great journalist,” she said of her new This Morning co-host.

“No-one handles live TV better; he makes it look effortless. He’s funny and whip smart, I can’t wait to go to work every day and do a job I love.”

Both Deeley and Shephard have previously presented This Morning on separate occasions, with her co-presenting the show alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

Deeley, who is also known for ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes and the BBC’s Fame Academy, rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside the Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The 47-year-old was also a presenter on SM:TV Live’s spin-off music programme CD:UK, where Willoughby also found fame.

Willoughby continues to present ITV’s Dancing On Ice, where she has been joined by Deal Or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern – who she worked with on children’s ITV show Ministry Of Mayhem – as a replacement for Schofield.