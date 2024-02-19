Jeremy Renner reflects on ‘heck of a journey’ after snowplough accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jeremy Renner reflects on ‘heck of a journey’ after snowplough accident

By Press Association
Jeremy Renner was given a standing ovation as he presented the award (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner was given a standing ovation as he presented the award (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Renner reflected on a “heck of a journey” as he made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards after a serious snowploughing accident last year.

The Avengers actor, 52, broke more than 30 bones and had multiple operations after he was injured while trying to help his nephew on January 1 2023.

He was met by rapturous applause and a standing ovation when he appeared on stage in Los Angeles to present the first gong of the night.

Renner said: “I’ve got to say, it feels good to be back.

“This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans – you guys are the best.”

A police report said Renner’s nephew Alexander Fries was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

Renner was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

He presented the TV performance of the year prize to singer Billie Eilish for her turn in the horror series Swarm.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Billie Eilish (Doug Peters/PA)

Collecting the gong, Eilish said: “This is fan voted and I just wanted to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am. This was the first time I ever acted and it was awesome.”

She thanked actor and series co-creator Donald Glover for being “a lifelong inspiration” and dedicated the prize to her Swarm co-star Dominique Fishback.

Elsewhere at the event, Megan Fox debuted a dramatic new pink hairstyle.

She teamed the look with a white cowl-neck dress with thigh-high split up the front.

Adam Sandler was named people’s icon at the ceremony, with the gong presented to him by his frequent co-star Jennifer Aniston.

She described “The Sandman” as “my very good friend and my brother from another mother”.

Aniston added: “Who is more iconic than Adam Sandler?”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also scored awards at the ceremony, just a week after their star turn at the Super Bowl, when Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift rushed onto the pitch to congratulate him on his triumph, after watching the game accompanied by a raft of famous friends.

The NFL tight end was named athlete of the year at the ceremony, but was not in attendance.

Swift, who was also absent, was named female artist of the year, pop artist of the year, and social celebrity of the year, while her Eras tour was named concert of the year.