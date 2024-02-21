I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North to replace Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast

Jordan North will replace Roman Kemp as the host of Capital Breakfast, it has been announced.

Kemp, 31, announced earlier this week that he would be leaving the show on March 28.

The news came 10 years after presenting his first programme for the station.

BBC Radio 1 star North, 34, will take the helm of the show in April.

Announcing his replacement live on air, Kemp said; “You are going to absolutely love this, Jordan. I have so much faith in you mate.

“It’s hard leaving, it feels like your child, but you want it to go into good hands and I know with you it’s going to be just that.

“Everyone, send as much love as possible to Jordan.”

Former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant North previously presented the drive-time show for Radio 1 and co-hosts the podcast Help I Sexted My Boss!.

He said: “I am beyond excited to be joining Global and to wake up the nation every morning on Capital – I can’t wait to start working with the amazing team here and get stuck in, to create the most fun and entertaining breakfast show.

“Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

North will also host Capital’s Summertime Ball in June 2024.

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Capital’s parent company Global, said: “This is a great signing for Capital and it’s a genuine pleasure to welcome Jordan to the Global family.

“Jordan’s a hugely experienced radio presenter and his warmth, genuine relatability and energy, combined with a spirit for mischief and unrivalled knowledge of hit music, is a perfect fit for Capital breakfast.

“Jordan is on the up and up and his time is now. A very warm welcome to Capital, Jordan!”