Dan Wootton ‘completely cleared’ as two police forces take no further action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Wootton ‘completely cleared’ as two police forces take no further action

By Press Association
Dan Wootton said the right to be presumed innocent must be upheld, as two police forces have said they will take no further action after investigating allegations made against him (Gemma Gravett/GB News)
Dan Wootton said the right to be presumed innocent must be upheld, as two police forces have said they will take no further action after investigating allegations made against him (Gemma Gravett/GB News)

TV presenter Dan Wootton has said two police forces will take no further action after investigations into criminal allegations against him.

The New Zealand-born broadcaster said in a statement that he had been “completely cleared” after the investigations by the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, he said: “I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action.

“While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner.

“Margaret Thatcher once said that if you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies.

“She was right. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

“If it falls to me to be the champion of those rights, then so be it. It is a fight I am more than willing to take up, not just for me but for all of us.”

Former tabloid journalist Wootton is known for his role in breaking the story of the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties, and was named showbiz reporter of the year at the British Press Awards on three occasions.

He was previously showbiz editor at the News Of The World and appeared on ITV’s Lorraine as showbiz correspondent.

Wootton announced in January 2021 that he would be leaving his job as executive editor at The Sun, where he previously edited the paper’s Bizarre column, and subsequently became a regular columnist for the MailOnline.

He was suspended from his role as a presenter on GB News after a row over comments made by actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox about a female journalist.

Wootton also had his contract as a columnist with the Daily Mail terminated at the same time.