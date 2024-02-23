Susanna Reid has the ‘blues’ as she wishes GMB co-host Ben Shephard farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Susanna Reid has the ‘blues’ as she wishes GMB co-host Ben Shephard farewell

By Press Association
Farewell social media posts flood in for Ben Shephard as he leaves ITV’s Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)
Farewell social media posts flood in for Ben Shephard as he leaves ITV’s Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)

Susanna Reid labelled her Good Morning Britain co-presenter Ben Shephard “the best in the business” as he presented his final episode of the ITV show on Friday.

Shephard, 49, will move to host This Morning with Cat Deeley from Monday to Thursday, replacing hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who left last year.

Reid, 53, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “BYE BEN! We’ve all got the blues this morning saying goodbye to the best in the business @benshephard.”

She shared a decade-old photo of herself and Shephard before the launch of Good Morning Britain at West Ham United’s former stadium, Upton Park.

Reid wrote: “This is us 10 years ago just before the launch of @gmb – of course he took me to Upton Park to bond over football! We’re going to miss you – good luck through the wall @thismorning.”

Another fellow presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, posted a picture of her and Shephard on their first day on GMB 10 years ago.

Hawkins, 48, said: “Saying goodbye to @benshephard on his last @gmb before moving to @thismorning.

“This was us back on day 1 of @gmb very nearly ten years ago! Not much difference?”.

Baroness Karren Brady, known for her role on BBC’s The Apprentice with Alan Sugar, remembered Shephard for being a “loyal Hammers fan”.

Vice chairman of the Hammer’s (West Ham United), Baroness Brady said on X: “In 2016 loyal Hammer’s fan @benshephard helped us say a fond farewell to Upton Park to begin a thrilling new chapter at the London Stadium.

“Today I send my very best wishes as Ben bids farewell to @GMB and congratulations on his own exciting move ‘up the road’ to @thismorning.”

GMB’s meteorologist Laura Tobin shared an Instagram reel of her past moments with Shephard and called him a “great drinking partner” and a “great hugger”.

She said: “See you at 8 on @gmb…it’ll be the last time @benshephard throws to the ‘news, travel and weather’!

“Good luck, Ben! We’ll miss you!”

For his last episode on GMB on Friday, Shephard said: “As soon as I get in here, (I know) I’m going to be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, gorgeous, talented, challenging, chaotic, annoying, fabulous people, that make me better at what I do.

“It’s not lost on me I wouldn’t be able to do it if you weren’t amazing and hadn’t been such fabulous friends, and colleagues, the extended family here at GMB.”