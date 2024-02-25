Saturday Night Takeaway scores biggest ITV overnight audience for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Saturday Night Takeaway scores biggest ITV overnight audience for 2024

By Press Association
The series launch show saw Ant and Dec prank their Britain’s Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell for a second time (Ian West/PA)
The series launch show saw Ant and Dec prank their Britain’s Got Talent co-star Simon Cowell for a second time (Ian West/PA)

The 20th series launch of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has secured the biggest overnight audience of the year for ITV so far, the broadcaster has said.

Saturday’s jam-packed episode, which saw the Geordie duo prank music mogul Simon Cowell, was watched by an average audience of 4.9 million, with 5.6 million tuning in at its peak.

McPartlin and Donnelly are set to take a break from the show at the conclusion of the series as they said they felt the 20th “milestone” was the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

The series launch show saw the pair prank their Britain’s Got Talent co-star Cowell for a second time – more than 20 years after their first.

He was their first prank victim in 2003 when they pretended to be a funny audition on US singing competition American Idol, where Cowell was a judge.

To mark the start of the new series, the pair returned to the US to prank Cowell on a bicycle ride and during filming for America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The first prank saw Cowell interrupted on his morning cycle by a fake police officer, whom McPartlin and Donnelly fed instructions to through an earpiece while they sat in a van nearby.

The officer accused him of breaking a series of made-up misdemeanours including that his bicycle did not comply with Malibu colour regulations – which they claimed were seafoam blue, seafoam green or seafoam white – and that he needed to carry his bicycle licence with him.

The second stage saw the music producer pranked on AGT in front of a live audience when a fake illusion act got him to get into a metal box which they locked with chains.

The fake masked performer then pretended to swallow the keys and Cowell was told that they had got stuck in his throat, which left the judge unimpressed.

The AGT stage crew members then pretended to attempt to cut him free with a chainsaw, frustrating him further by asking if he consented every time they went to take his safety glasses on or off throughout the process.

Just before they were going to try using explosives, McPartlin and Donnelly took to the stage in disguise as the masked performers.

They said: “This illusion did not go to plan for this TV show but it did go to plan for our TV show in the UK”. They then revealed they were behind the prank, causing Cowell to say: “I am going to kill you.”

McPartlin told him: “This is payback for 20 years of keep us waiting Simon Cowell.”

Elsewhere in the show, McPartlin and Donnelly went head-to-head in a challenge which saw them climb up a scaffolding structure which was suspended in the air, which McPartlin ultimately won.

Comedian and actor Stephen Merchant joined the show as the guest announcer for the week, while presenter Stephen Mulhern made a dramatic return to the programme dressed as the character Dr Evil from the Austin Powers film series.

Becky Hill closed out the show by singing a medley of her hit songs including Disconnect and Remember while dance collective Urban Theory performed around her accompanied by McPartlin, Donnelly and Mulhern.

Later in the series there will be a segment called Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge where celebrities who have been hidden-camera-victims of Ant and Dec over the years get their revenge by turning the tables.

After the variety show takes a break, McPartlin and Donnelly will continue their exclusive working relationship with ITV, as hosts of popular shows including I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 & ITVX.