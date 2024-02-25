Cate Blanchett leads stars at Giorgio Armani’s Milan Fashion Week show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cate Blanchett leads stars at Giorgio Armani’s Milan Fashion Week show

By Press Association
The Australian actress wore a velvet trouser suit (Luca Bruno/AP)
Australian actress Cate Blanchett led stars attending Giorgio Armani’s floral-inspired runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

The Oscar winner, 54, donned a dark teal, velvet trouser suit paired with a white shirt, which toned in with the fabrics and colours showcased on the catwalk on Sunday.

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson wore a herringbone-patterned coat (Luca Bruno/AP)

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson also made an appearance at the star-studded event in a herringbone-patterned coat which he wore over a black top and trousers.

Victoria De Angelis, the bassist of Italian rock band Maneskin who won Eurovision in 2021 with their hit Zitti E Buoni, opted for a casual rocker look.

Italian rock band Maneskin guitarist Victoria De Angelis wore a button-up maxi dress (Luca Bruno/AP)

She wore a cream fur coat over a white, button-up maxi dress which she paired with aviator-style sunglasses, a black leather handbag and black slingback heels.

Italian star Caterina Murino looked chic in a white wrap dress, tied at the waist with a cord.

Italian actress Caterina Murino wore a white wrap dress (Luca Bruno/AP)

The actress, who appeared in the Bond film Casino Royale and comedy St Trinian’s, paired the outfit with a white handbag.

The autumn/winter collection by the Italian fashion house featured a plethora of floral designs which were often in standout colours, such as pale blue and hot pink, offset against a dark fabric background.

Titled Winter Flowers, the designer said the collection hoped to convey a “message of grace and hope, intertwined with the power and energy of nature and the life cycle of our planet”, in a post to its Instagram page alongside a video of the runway show.

It added: “Flowers that bloom even in the depths of winter, heralding beauty and regrowth, adorn the garments in this collection, emphasising their airy, fluid forms and the sense of harmonious elegance that underpins the essence of Giorgio Armani’s work.”