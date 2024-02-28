Sir Lenny Henry: My final Comic Relief hosting gig will be best night of my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Lenny Henry: My final Comic Relief hosting gig will be best night of my life

By Press Association
Sir Lenny Henry is one of the Comic Relief founders (Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief)
Sir Lenny Henry has said it feels “great” to be hosting Comic Relief for the final time, adding the show will “probably be the best night of my life”.

The actor and comedian, 65, who co-founded the charity in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis, has been hosting the BBC show Red Nose Day for almost four decades but this will be his final year.

He said he has only had one year off from the role, when he was starring in a stage production of Othello.

Asked how it feels to hand over the baton, Sir Lenny said: “It feels great. I love Comic Relief and I’ve been doing it for 39 years.

Comic Relief 2022
Sir Lenny Henry has been hosting Comic Relief for years (BBC/Jake Turney/Comic Relief)

“I’m a life president for the charity and I’m still going to be supporting other Comic Relief and Red Nose Day projects throughout the year, like recruiting new talent, doing voiceovers etc. So I’ll still be around, just not onscreen.

“I think it is time to hand over the reins because there is an extraordinary new generation of talent and we need to give these people and their audiences access to what Comic Relief can do and how we can raise money together.”

Reflecting on some of his moments of hosting Red Nose Day’s night of TV since it began, he said: “There have been so many. There’s a massive archive of genuinely funny things that still stand up.

“I think Rik Mayall singing Do You Love Me on the very first documentary, which was a night of TV arena show and raised over a million pounds, was hilarious.

French and Saunders Apollo
Dawn French (left) and Jennifer Saunders will return to Comic Relief this year (Michael Crabtree/PA)

“Rik came on stage and at the time he was one of the most famous people in the country because of Young Ones and the audience loved him.

“Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders did sex talk which was hilarious and Eddie Izzard performing in front of a very tired audience was very funny. I also had to lift Ken Dodd away from the camera so that we didn’t crash into the news.

“Ken could never do three minutes, he had to do 25 minutes or an hour wherever he was performing so we had to literally pick him up and take him off the screen.

“There are a lot of funny moments from across the years on Red Nose Day, far too many to mention, and long may it continue.”

Sir Lenny said the show this year will be “chock-a-block full of content, all of your favourite presenters and loads of special surprises”.

He added: “It will probably be the best night of my life because it’s my last year hosting and I know there’s going to be loads of surprises.

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2022 – London
Romesh Ranganathan will be part of the hosting line-up (Suzan Moore/PA)

“So, you have to tune in for that. Plus, all the incredible films that the brilliant team create and put so much hard work into. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Sir Lenny will be joined by Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan, David Tennant, Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey in hosting the show this year.

The charity broadcast will include an audition process to find Sir Lenny’s replacement, the return of Alan Partridge with a very special guest on his regional radio show, the reunion of Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders and a spoof of hit reality show The Traitors, entitled The Traitors: The Movie.

The cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical, will perform a special medley and there will be live appearances from darts star Luke Littler and The Gladiators.

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on March 15.