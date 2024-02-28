Julianne Moore says Mary And George will be ‘particularly’ relatable for women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julianne Moore says Mary And George will be ‘particularly’ relatable for women

By Press Association
Julianne Moore arrives for the UK premiere of Sky Original’s Mary and George (Ian West/PA)
Julianne Moore arrives for the UK premiere of Sky Original's Mary and George (Ian West/PA)

US actress Julianne Moore has said upcoming TV series Mary And George will be “particularly” relatable for women.

In the historical drama, that is based on a true story, the 63-year-old Oscar-winning actress plays Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who guides her son George into seducing King James I, in order to achieve power and influence.

Moore, who has starred in films including Still Alice and Far From Heaven, said Mary’s ambition and quest to find agency is something “we can all relate to as people and particularly as female people”.

UK premiere of Mary and George – London
Tony Curran, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine and Oliver Hermanu (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet of the series’ premiere, she said: “Mary Villiers, of course, was a real person.

“But this is definitely historical fiction.

“She was also expanded upon in this story.”

She added: “I think what was most compelling to me about Mary actually, is the time that she lived in and the position that she was in.

“She was somebody who had no agency, absolutely no autonomy.

“She had no power or purchase in life, except through the men that she was married to, or her male children.

“So, she’s driven by a need to survive and not just survive, but to thrive.

UK premiere of Mary and George – London
Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore arrive for the UK premiere of Sky Original's Mary and George at Banqueting House (Ian West/PA)

“So, her ambition, I think, is based on the fact that she doesn’t have anything of her own and it’s like, no one’s going to do it for her.

“So I thought that was really compelling.

“And it’s something that I think that we can all relate to as people and particularly as female people.”

Speaking about what it was like to work with Moore, director Oliver Hermanus told PA: “Julianne Moore came on board and here we are.

“(It was the) chance of a lifetime,” he added

“Just getting to see somebody like that do their job is extraordinary.

“And I’ve just learned so much from her.

“And she’s also the nicest person in the world, which makes it even better.”

UK premiere of Mary and George – London
Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine (Ian West/PA)

Speaking further on the true story that inspired the series, he said: “The fact that this is all real, is kind of mind boggling to me, the fact that that all sort of happened.

“I think I know so few people, especially British people, English people, who knew anything about this.”

In the series, Moore stars alongside British actor Nicholas Galitzine, who plays George, and Scottish actor Tony Curran, who plays King James.

George is thrust into the spotlight as his mother masterminds their pursuit of the King in order to gain power.

The programme is inspired by true events, and is based on the novel The King’s Assassin: The Fatal Affair of George Villiers and James I by Benjamin Woolley.

The limited series will launch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now on March 5.