Home Entertainment Music

Stevie Nicks announced as BST Hyde Park headliner

By Press Association
Stevie Nicks will headline the BST Hyde Park festival this summer (Greg Allen/PA)
Stevie Nicks will headline BST Hyde Park festival this summer, it has been announced.

The Fleetwood Mac star, 75, will take to the stage on July 12.

She said: “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy.

“And to be able to visit and make music … is always a dream come true…”

Stevie Nicks appearance at Hyde Park will follow a run of shows in the US (Ian West/PA)

The London festival also features headliners Kings Of Leon, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids on the bill.

Support acts for Nicks have yet to be announced.

Nicks, best known for her ethereal singing voice, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975.

The band’s biggest record, Rumours, featuring hits Dreams, Go Your Own Way and The Chain, sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, making it the fifth best-selling album of the 1970s.

She also had solo hits with songs such as Edge Of Seventeen and Stand Back.

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.

Nicks’ headline show at BST Hyde Park follows a run of US shows.

Tickets go on sale on March 6 and 10am.