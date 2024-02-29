Cyndi Lauper signs deal with virtual avatar company behind Abba Voyage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Cyndi Lauper signs deal with virtual avatar company behind Abba Voyage

By Press Association
Cyndi Lauper said she is excited about the deal (Ian West/PA)
Cyndi Lauper has signed a deal with the company behind the Abba Voyage arena show that uses virtual avatars for in-person concerts.

The 70-year-old American singer’s agreement with Pophouse Entertainment Group means the Swedish company owns the majority share of her master recording revenue and publishing.

The entertainment firm, founded by Abba singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, will make what it calls “creative activations” of her pop music catalogue, which includes the songs Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Time After Time and True Colours.

It is understood this will involve various projects including live shows and small screen plans.

Cyndi and Bjorn ( Deliberate PR)
Cyndi Lauper with Pophouse founder Bjorn Ulvaeus (Deliberate PR/PA)

Lauper said: “Since we first met, Pophouse has impressed me with their commitment to maintaining and developing my professional life’s work and ensuring its legacy.

“Their creativity and vision, combined with my continued involvement via our unique joint venture, is what is most exciting to me.

“I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come.”

In a video clip, she told Ulvaeus that “music and visuals go together” and said it is an opportunity to do something “different”.

She added: “When I saw the Abba Voyage, I started to think about what could be done, and then I got excited. I’m not selling, I’m buying.”

Ulvaeus said: “I’m looking forward to sharing experiences.”

The deal does not include Lauper’s Broadway career, which has included writing the music and lyrics for Kinky Boots – a winner of six Tony Awards including best original score.

Pophouse chief executive Per Sundin said: “Cyndi Lauper is an icon with a career that has inspired generation after generation of music lovers.

“That she has entrusted us to protect and continue to grow her legacy is a privilege we are proud to accept.

“We set ourselves apart through our emphasis on artist and brand development, so that we can nurture the value of our investment, and we are pleased Cyndi endorses our vision for her remarkable catalogue of work.”

Previously, Pophouse has turned US rock band Kiss and Abba into avatars of themselves for live concerts.

An Elvis Presley hologram concert experience, using AI and holographic projection to bring the star to life from thousands of his personal photos and home-video footage, is planned for London later this year.