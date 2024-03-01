Olly Alexander releases Eurovision 2024 song entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Olly Alexander releases Eurovision 2024 song entry

By Press Association
Olly Alexander has released his Eurovision 2024 entry (Aaron Chown/PA)
Olly Alexander has released his new single Dizzy, which he will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The Years & Years singer, 33, will compete for the UK during the international singing competition in Malmo, Sweden, in May.

Alexander said he and British producer Danny L Harle were inspired by “a lot of music we love from the ’80s”, including London pop duo Erasure, British DJ Adamski and the Pet Shop Boys.

“I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word Dizzy because it just popped into my head and I liked it,” he said.

“I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’, so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out.”

Alexander said he shared the belief that “music should transport you somewhere magical” and “we wanted to describe this magical place in the song”.

“A place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop,” he said.

“We took the feeling of dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals.”

The music video for the song, which was directed by Colin Solal Cardo, is set for release at 8am on Friday.

Alexander has previously scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums with his band Years & Years.

He has also starred in a number of TV programmes, including the seventh series of teen drama Skins and It’s A Sin on Channel 4, which saw him receive a Bafta nomination for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

Pop singer Mae Muller represented the UK last year at the contest, held at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and came second-to-last with I Wrote A Song.

All three live Eurovision 2024 programmes – both semi-finals and the grand final – will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 7, 9 and 11.