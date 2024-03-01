Lizzo addresses claim she was ‘not available’ to cameo in Jennifer Lopez film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Lizzo addresses claim she was ‘not available’ to cameo in Jennifer Lopez film

By Press Association
Lizzo addresses claim she ‘wasn’t available’ to cameo in Jennifer Lopez film (Ian West/PA)
US pop star Lizzo said “nobody asked me” to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s new genre-defying musical extravaganza.

The hour-long special This Is Me… Now: A Love Story features Lopez alongside a string of star cameos, including Jane Fonda, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Kim Petras and Post Malone, who play members of a Zodiacal Council.

In a follow-up documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, producer Courtney Baxter claims US actress Jennifer Coolidge and singer-songwriter Lizzo were among the celebrities “not available” to feature in the star-studded musical special.

“Ain’t nobody told me nothing, nobody asked me. J-Lo I love you,” Lizzo said in a video posted on TikTok.

The Truth Hurts singer, 35, would have featured as part of the astrologically inspired group of celebrities that meet to dissect Lopez’s love life in the Amazon Original special.

Lopez’s musical film and accompanying album embodies the star coming full circle from her 2002 engagement and break-up with US actor Ben Affleck, to their reunion in 2021 and subsequent marriage.