Lizzo addresses claim she was ‘not available’ to cameo in Jennifer Lopez film

US pop star Lizzo said “nobody asked me” to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s new genre-defying musical extravaganza.

The hour-long special This Is Me… Now: A Love Story features Lopez alongside a string of star cameos, including Jane Fonda, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Kim Petras and Post Malone, who play members of a Zodiacal Council.

In a follow-up documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, producer Courtney Baxter claims US actress Jennifer Coolidge and singer-songwriter Lizzo were among the celebrities “not available” to feature in the star-studded musical special.

“Ain’t nobody told me nothing, nobody asked me. J-Lo I love you,” Lizzo said in a video posted on TikTok.

The Truth Hurts singer, 35, would have featured as part of the astrologically inspired group of celebrities that meet to dissect Lopez’s love life in the Amazon Original special.

Lopez’s musical film and accompanying album embodies the star coming full circle from her 2002 engagement and break-up with US actor Ben Affleck, to their reunion in 2021 and subsequent marriage.