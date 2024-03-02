Post Office scandal victim calls for compensation at Brit Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Post Office scandal victim calls for compensation at Brit Awards

By Press Association
Raye on stage after winning the award for Song of the Year with a victim of the Post Office scandal (James Manning/PA)
Raye on stage after winning the award for Song of the Year with a victim of the Post Office scandal (James Manning/PA)

A former subpostmistress who was a victim of the Horizon IT scandal has called for compensation to be sped up for those wrongfully prosecuted at the Brit Awards.

Jo Hamilton was joined on stage by actress Monica Dolan, who portrayed her in ITV’s hit series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, to present the first category of the evening.

Mrs Hamilton, 66, was falsely accused of stealing £36,000 from the Post Office branch she ran in South Warnborough, Hampshire. She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of false accounting to avoid going to jail and was prosecuted in 2006.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Raye on stage after winning the award for Song of the Year (James Manning/PA)

The mother-of-two told the crowd at the O2 Arena: “I want to thank everyone in the country for the love and the support they have given the postmasters. Please can you keep on supporting us because, despite what the Government says, they’re not paying the postmasters.”

Mrs Hamilton took up a cleaning job, was forced to mortgage her house twice, borrow money from friends and source donations from the local community to pay back the funds.

Her conviction was overturned in 2021 when it was discovered she had been a victim of the Post Office Horizon Scandal, which saw more than 700 subpostmasters prosecuted because of a faulty accounting system.

Mrs Hamilton presented the Song of the Year award to Raye for Escapism, a track which also featured the artist 070 Shake.