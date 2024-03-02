Raye, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa: full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards By Press Association March 2 2024, 11:13pm March 2 2024, 11:13pm Share Raye, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa: full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/lifestyle/4911582/raye-miley-cyrus-and-dua-lipa-full-list-of-winners-from-the-2024-brit-awards/ Copy Link Miley Cyrus performing at the Glastonbury Festival (PA) Raye was the big winner at the Brit Awards, where she swept the major categories. Here is a full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards: Brits Rising Star – The Last Dinner Party Mastercard Album of the Year – Raye: My 21st Century Blues Artist of the Year – Raye Raye (Ian West/PA) Group of the Year – Jungle Best New Artist – Raye Song Of the Year – Escapism from Raye ft 070 Shake International Artist of the Year – Sza International Group of the Year – Boygenius International Song of the Year – Miley Cyrus: Flowers Producer of the Year: Chase & Status Songwriter: Raye Genre Categories: Alternative/Rock Act: Bring Me The Horizon Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Casisdead Dance: Calvin Harris Pop Act: Dua Lipa R&B Act: Raye