Amber Davies booted off Dancing On Ice despite top score from judges

Love Island star Amber Davies has been booted off ITV1’s Dancing Once following a public vote and the judges’ scores.

The celebrities were all hoisted into the air for the semi-final of the ITV competition.

Davies received the top score from the judges after she skated to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams and did rotating lifts and somersaults for her main routine.

However, when she was placed in the skate off due to an earlier challenge and the public’s voting, her routine to Power by Little Mix did not thrill the judges as much as former BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts performing Not Giving by Rudimental.

Simon Proulx-Senecal and Amber Davies (Ian West/PA)

The West End actress said: “I just feel like younger me would not believe that I’ve had this experience.

“Thank you so much for having me on. You (Simon Proulx-Senecal) have been life changing for me in so many ways.

“The team as a whole is just absolutely amazing. You got wardrobe, you got hair and makeup. You got the rest of the cast. You’ve got the paramedics and the physios. It’s amazing. So thank you so much.”

Earlier, Davies had raised her professional skater Proulx-Senecal above the rink while dressed in a pink fairytale dress, and was given 40 points from the four judges.

Ashley Banjo said: “It was close to perfection”, and Christopher Dean said he would have given a “higher score” if 10 was not the limit.

“I don’t know where to start, that was so beautiful,” Oti Mabuse said.

Roberts, unlike her other celebrity contestants opted against wires, and had not done as well in the judges’ eyes for her airborne routine, earning 39 points.

She used red cloth ropes, attached to the ceiling, to skate with her partner Mark Hanretty to Conchita Wurst’s Rise Like A Phoenix while dressed in a red sparkly outfit.

Roberts, who had been going through motion sickness over the last week, became tearful as she said the routine was about her battle with cancer.

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, and ex-athlete Greg Rutherford were saved from the skate off and have also made it to the final next week.

Thomas’ fun aerobatic dance to Robbie Williams’ Ain’t That A Kick In The Head? earned him 38 points, his highest of the series.

Banjo said he “loved it” as the story was “creative” and inspired by old Hollywood.

The judge has returned to the series after he “ripped his leg” while on tour as the leader of the dance troupe Diversity.

He has been replaced in recent weeks by US figure skater Johnny Weir.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy (Ian West/PA)

Earlier, the contestants were tasked with dance skating to AC/DC’s Highway To Hell without their professional partners and earned extra points.

Both Roberts and Davies were lifted into the air by their fellow contestants.

Dean announced the winner as Rutherford, who took an early win with five points.

This left Davies on one point, Roberts on two points, Thomas on three points and Nazaire with four points.

Dancing On Ice’s final will air next week on ITV1 and ITVX.