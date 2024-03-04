Georgia Harrison supported by Anton Danyluk at Stephen Bear court hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Harrison supported by Anton Danyluk at Stephen Bear court hearing

By Press Association
Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk arrive at Chelmsford Crown Court for Stephen Bear’s confiscation hearing (Lucy North/PA)
Reality TV star Georgia Harrison was supported by her Love Island beau Anton Danyluk as she arrived at court for a hearing for ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear.

Former Celebrity Big Brother winner Bear walked out of prison on January 14, having served 10-and-a-half months for sharing on his OnlyFans site a private film of him having sex with Harrison.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk arrive at Chelmsford Crown Court (Lucy North/PA)

The 34-year-old was jailed on March 3 last year after being found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Monday’s confiscation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, over profits he made from the video, was adjourned until Friday.

Bear was also at court, wearing a red and black tracksuit emblazoned with the words “Mexican Cartel”.

Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court for the confiscation hearing (Lucy North/PA)

Harrison and Danyluk, who finished in fifth place on the recent series of Love Island: All Stars, appeared sombre as they arrived for the hearing.

Harrison, 29, wore a black dress, coat and boots, while Danyluk, 28, was dressed in a black shirt, tie and trousers and a grey jacket.

Bear gained £22,300 profit by sharing the CCTV footage of himself having sex with Harrison in a garden on OnlyFans, a court previously heard.

Stephen Bear walked out of prison on January 14, having served 10-and-a-half months of his sentence (Lucy North/PA)

His OnlyFans subscriber count was said to have leapt 43% as a result of the video, from 1,061 when it was uploaded on November 8 2020 to 1,883 by the time his account was deactivated on December 8.

The footage was available to subscribers behind a 9.99 US dollar (£7.84) paywall on his profile @hollywoodbear.

There was said to have been a “jump up” in the 9.99 dollar purchases when the footage started to “go viral”.

A total of 273 subscribers purchased the video and, following the standard 20% cut to OnlyFans, this earned Bear £1,650.98, the court heard.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk got together on Love Island: All Stars (Lucy North/PA)

After the video was posted he adjusted his subscription fee, from a range of 7.50 dollars (£5.89) to 50 dollars (£39.28).

Through extra subscribers drawn in by the video, he was found to have earned £15,440.28, on top of the £1,650.98 earned through the paywall, the court was told at a hearing on January 26.

Calculations on how much Bear earned from the video were debated during the hearing, which the judge noted was made problematic by the convicted sex offender refusing take to the witness box and give evidence.