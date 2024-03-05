Joely Richardson signed up for The Gentlemen believing it was a drama not comedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Joely Richardson signed up for The Gentlemen believing it was a drama not comedy

By Press Association
Joely Richardson attending the premiere of Netflix series The Gentlemen (Victoria Jones/PA)
Joely Richardson said she thought The Gentlemen was a Netflix drama series before arriving on set where creator-turned-director Guy Ritchie told her he wanted to make a comedy.

The British actress plays the matriarch of the Horniman family, the Dowager Duchess of Halstead, who appears to be an upstanding member of British aristocracy and is mother to Eddie Horniman – played by White Lotus star Theo James.

“It was fun,” the 59-year-old told the PA news agency of her experience at the London premiere.

The Gentlemen premiere
“Guy wanted them sort of preposterous, he wanted us to take it really far and see the humour and how everyone to a certain degree is crazy, so there was a bit of artistic licence.

“Whatever preparation I did do was all axed the minute I walked on set and Guy presented me with whole different scenes.

“When I first signed onto the job I thought it was a drama, and then I arrived on set and Guy was like, ‘comedy’, so that’s what I loved about this experience, you just never knew what it was going to be on a daily basis.”

Ritchie serves as creator, co-writer, co-director and co-executive producer of the eight-part series, set to launch on Netflix on March 7.