The Gentlemen star Kaya Scodelario: I won’t play a woman that isn’t interesting

Kaya Scodelario said she hopes it becomes standard for female characters to be “interesting”, as she spoke about the “real pleasure” of playing Susie Glass in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming series The Gentlemen.

The Maze Runner actress, 31, plays the on-screen daughter of acting veteran Ray Winstone in the Netflix series, in which she oversees his criminal organisation on his behalf.

Speaking about playing a dynamic character, she told the PA news agency at the premiere: “It’s a pleasure. It’s kind of the bare minimum for me.

Kaya Scodelario and Theo James at the premiere of Netflix series The Gentlemen (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I think women are interesting. I’ve never met a woman that isn’t interesting so I’m never going to play a woman that isn’t interesting.

“And that’s my standard, I expect the character that I’m playing to be interesting and fun and vulnerable and angry and everything in between.

“And it was a real pleasure to get to play with that, but I hope that becomes the standard, to be honest.”

Scodelario, who rose to fame playing Effy Stonem in hit series Skins, said she had asked around about working with filmmaker Ritchie, but was told she had to experience it for herself, adding: “And that’s true.

“He’s got a really forward-thinking brain.

“He knows what it’s going to look like before you do, and you have to trust the process and go along with it, but it was great.”

The Gentlemen will launch on Netflix on March 7.