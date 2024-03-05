The Gentlemen star Kaya Scodelario: I won’t play a woman that isn’t interesting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Gentlemen star Kaya Scodelario: I won’t play a woman that isn’t interesting

By Press Association
Kaya Scodelario (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kaya Scodelario (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kaya Scodelario said she hopes it becomes standard for female characters to be “interesting”, as she spoke about the “real pleasure” of playing Susie Glass in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming series The Gentlemen.

The Maze Runner actress, 31, plays the on-screen daughter of acting veteran Ray Winstone in the Netflix series, in which she oversees his criminal organisation on his behalf.

Speaking about playing a dynamic character, she told the PA news agency at the premiere: “It’s a pleasure. It’s kind of the bare minimum for me.

The Gentlemen premiere
Kaya Scodelario and Theo James at the premiere of Netflix series The Gentlemen (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I think women are interesting. I’ve never met a woman that isn’t interesting so I’m never going to play a woman that isn’t interesting.

“And that’s my standard, I expect the character that I’m playing to be interesting and fun and vulnerable and angry and everything in between.

“And it was a real pleasure to get to play with that, but I hope that becomes the standard, to be honest.”

Scodelario, who rose to fame playing Effy Stonem in hit series Skins, said she had asked around about working with filmmaker Ritchie, but was told she had to experience it for herself, adding: “And that’s true.

“He’s got a really forward-thinking brain.

“He knows what it’s going to look like before you do, and you have to trust the process and go along with it, but it was great.”

The Gentlemen will launch on Netflix on March 7.