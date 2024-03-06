Tory peer apologises to University Challenge student after antisemitism claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory peer apologises to University Challenge student after antisemitism claims

By Press Association
Baroness Foster admitted to a ‘grave mistake’ in making the claims (Dave Thompson/PA)
Baroness Foster admitted to a ‘grave mistake’ in making the claims (Dave Thompson/PA)

Conservative peer Baroness Jacqueline Foster has apologised to University Challenge contestant Melika Gorgianeh for antisemitism claims that led to the student facing death threats.

The politician from Liverpool had made unfounded allegations following an episode of the BBC quiz show that aired on November 20 2023 which showed Ms Gorgianeh alongside her team members, representing the University of Oxford’s Christ Church College.

On X, the former MEP accused Ms Gorgianeh of wearing the colours of the Palestinian flag and called for the student to be “expelled” by her university and “arrested” by the police.

The 76-year-old also described the octopus soft toy, used as a mascot by the team, as one of the most “disgusting antisemitic symbols”.

Ms Gorgianeh said the politician’s claims “had a profound and deeply damaging impact” on her life, and had led to her receiving death threats which impacted her mental health.

It comes as the University and College Union (UCU) called on the Secretary of State for Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan, to resign after she apologised for suggesting Professor Kate Sang, an academic at Heriot-Watt University, supported Hamas.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Baroness Foster said she had sent a letter of apology to Miss Gorgianeh in December 2023 and mentioned that she had agreed to pay her “substantial damages and costs”.

Acknowledging her false claims of antisemitism, Baroness Foster said in a post to X: “I wish to apologise to Ms Gorgianeh for my part in posts made about her on X on the 20 November 2023 following the airing of @BBC’s University Challenge programme.

“I wrongly alleged that Ms Gorgianeh chose one of the most disgusting antisemitic symbols, a blue octopus, as her team’s mascot which I held her responsible for.

“I accept that these allegations were completely false and unfounded.

“I made a grave mistake in making those posts and I should not have done so.

“I again deeply apologise to Ms Gorgianeh for these allegations and any distress caused to her.

“We have since reached an amicable resolution.

“I do hope this goes some way in mitigating what has been a most distressing time for her. I have agreed to pay her substantial damages and costs.”

Jewish people were sometimes depicted as octopi in Nazi posters during the Second World War.

In a statement released by her solicitors Rahman Lowe, Ms Gorgianeh said: “Last November, I was falsely accused by a prominent parliamentarian of displaying an antisemitic symbol on University Challenge.

“I did no such thing, and I am glad that Baroness Foster has now publicly acknowledged that the allegations she made about me were completely false.

“The false allegation of antisemitism has had a profound and deeply damaging impact on my life.

“I was a student appearing on my favourite TV quiz show. All of a sudden, lies told about me, and only me, led to me receiving death threats and to my mental health deteriorating.

“Baroness Foster’s posts, and the posts of others who are yet to be held to account, affected both myself and my family.

“I felt unsafe to even leave my house. Nobody should ever have to feel how I felt or go through what I went through.

“Words have consequences. And now, through her apology, Baroness Fosters’ words begin to have the consequence of healing the very real damage that had been done to me.”

Zillur Rahman, Ms Gorgianeh’s solicitor, said: “Baroness Foster’s apology, and her payment of substantial damages, goes some way to healing the damage that she has caused to our client.”

The University of Oxford has been approached for comment.

At the time, the BBC said it “utterly condemned” the abuse that was posted and shared about the contestant.

A statement added: “The mascot is one of many chosen by the team during the course of the series and is one of their favourite animals. The jacket worn by one of the contestants was navy blue, orange, pink and green, bought from a high street retailer. It has no connection to any flag.”