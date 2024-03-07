Rebus TV adaptation to launch in spring, BBC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rebus TV adaptation to launch in spring, BBC says

By Press Association
Richard Rankin as DC John Rebus (Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz/PA)
Richard Rankin as DC John Rebus (Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz/PA)

The BBC has announced that a TV adaptation of Sir Ian Rankin’s best-selling Inspector Rebus character will launch this spring.

The six-part crime series, which was filmed in Edinburgh and Glasgow last year, will see Scottish actor and Outlander star Richard Rankin play the lead role of Detective Sergeant John Rebus.

Scottish author Sir Ian, 63, said: “I’m thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC.

“A great cast and a compelling story – I really can’t wait for viewers to see it.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Ian Rankin, creator of Detective Inspector John Rebus (Victoria Jones/PA)

The show – called Rebus – is written by Gregory Burke and is adapted from the best-selling novels by Sir Ian.

Set in Edinburgh, it will reimagine the character as a younger DS who is drawn into a violent criminal conflict after he finds out his younger brother Michael, a former soldier, is involved with criminality.

Rebus will find himself torn between wanting to protect his brother and wishing to enforce the law.

Alongside Rankin, 41, as DS John Rebus, the series will star actors including Bulletproof’s Lucie Shorthouse, Versailles actor Stuart Bowman and Atonement star Michelle Duncan.

Reflecting on the new series, Richard Rankin said: “I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It’s been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin’s renowned John Rebus.

“A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation.”

BFI and IWC Gala Dinner – London
Richard Rankin will play DS Rebus in the series (Ian West/PA)

Rankin follows in the footsteps of John Hannah and Ken Stott, who played John Rebus in ITV’s adaptation, which aired in the noughties before it was axed following its final series in 2007.

Writer Burke said: “It has been a huge privilege to work on a new show with Ian Rankin’s iconic character at its centre and I couldn’t be more delighted that it is to be broadcast on the BBC.”

Jill Green, chief executive of Eleventh Hour Films, said: “We are so excited to be bringing a fresh, modern reimagining of Rebus to a wide audience on the BBC.”

Sandra McFadden, head of business BBC Scotland Commissioning, said: “Rebus, of course, needs no introduction, being one of Scotland’s most prolific literary characters, but we’re thrilled to be bringing this new television adaptation, starring Richard Rankin, to our audiences in Scotland and across the UK.”

The first Rebus book, Knots & Crosses, was published in 1987 and the Sir Ian’s detective novels have been translated into 22 languages and become bestsellers on several continents.

Rebus will air on BBC Scotland, BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this spring.