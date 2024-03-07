‘White Witch’ Amanda Holden leads stars celebrating World Book Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

‘White Witch’ Amanda Holden leads stars celebrating World Book Day

By Press Association
Ashley Roberts, Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston dressed up as The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe for World Book Day (Heart/PA)
Amanda Holden, Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from the classic children’s novel of the same name.

The trio, who present the Heart Breakfast show, took inspiration from the book by CS Lewis.

Amanda Holden (Heart/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden dressed up as the White Witch, in a white sparkly jumpsuit, a crown and a fur shrug.

Pussycat Dolls singer Roberts sported a skin-tight lion jumpsuit and matching ears to portray Aslan, while Theakston wore a slightly less practical large wardrobe.

Ashley Roberts (Heart/PA)

The first of the seven books in The Chronicles Of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe tells the story of four children evacuated to the countryside during the Second World War II who discover they can access a magical world through the back of an old wardrobe.

Jamie Theakston (Heart/PA)

Schoolchildren around the country will be dressing up as their favourite book characters for the annual World Book Day celebration.

The charity event, first celebrated in the UK in 1998, is held in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March and every child in full-time education is provided with a voucher to be spent on books.

– Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden airs on weekdays from 6.30am to 10am and on Global Player.